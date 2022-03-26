Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III

Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 295 | Blue, Los 976
Savoca Numismatik
  • Datum
    22. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    1 $
Los 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Los 2288Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Los 2288
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    17. November 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Los 649
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    10. Oktober 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Los 285
Via GmbH
  • Datum
    7. April 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Los 11510Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Los 11510
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
  • Datum
    1. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Aphrodite Art Coins, Auction 29, Los 976
Aphrodite Art Coins
  • Datum
    15. Dezember 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 144, Los 1529
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    17. November 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Los 435094
cgb.fr
  • Datum
    9. Juli 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - NumisCorner, Auction 2, Los 1680
NumisCorner
  • Datum
    15. Juni 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-SALE 119, Day 1 & 2, Los 3057
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Datum
    24. April 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2413, Los 5363
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Datum
    31. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 34, Los 511
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    27. Januar 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Los 57438Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Los 57438
Stack's Bowers
  • Datum
    17. Januar 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, Online Auction 23, Los 1165
VL Nummus
  • Datum
    9. Dezember 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Los 2630
Aurea Numismatika
  • Datum
    1. Oktober 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 159, Los 1183
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Datum
    11. September 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Los 577
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Datum
    17. Juli 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 67, Los 1411
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    13. April 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - The Coinhouse Auctions , Live Auction nr 32, Los 797
The Coinhouse Auctions
  • Datum
    17. Dezember 2022
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Italien 25 Centesimi 1903 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 27, Los 699
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    26. März 2022
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC
