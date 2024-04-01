Italien 20 Lire 1873 Viktor Emanuel II

Los 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.