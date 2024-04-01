Italien 20 Lire 1873 Viktor Emanuel II
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Datum18. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 906 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AV 20 lire, 1873-M, KM-10.3, initials BN, lustrous, Choice XF.
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
- Datum23. August 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 81 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1873 M Au. Gig. 18. C. BB+
Nomisma Spa
- Datum1. Juli 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 1107 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Casa de Subastas de Madrid
- Datum25. April 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 661 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins 20 Lire. 1873-M. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. MILANO. 6,40 grs. AU (900). Fr-13; KM-10.3. MBC.
The Coin Cabinet
- Datum4. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Katz Auction
- Datum11. Januar 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 843 Italy 20 Lire 1873 M BN NGC MS62 KM# 10.3, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with full mint luster
Nomisma Aste
- Datum13. Dezember 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 160 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Heritage Auctions
- Datum27. November 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 64272 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3, Fr-13. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Nomisma Aste
- Datum16. November 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 902 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 R - Nomisma 862 AU RRR Grading/Status: SPL
Cambi Aste
- Datum6. November 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 811 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 20,97. Oro. Migliore di BB
Nomisma Spa
- Datum2. Juli 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 650 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Heritage Auctions
- Datum17. Juni 2024
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Datum17. Juni 2024
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Datum17. Juni 2024
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Datum17. Juni 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Datum16. Juni 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Cambi Aste
- Datum14. Mai 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 720 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. BB
Nomisma Spa
- Datum1. April 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 947 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL+
Nomisma Spa
- Datum1. April 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 940 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Insignificante colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Datum1. April 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 946 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC