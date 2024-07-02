Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
- Datum21. November 2025
- Startpreis1153 $
Los 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Constantin Coins
- Datum7. November 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Varesi
- Datum5. November 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Editions V. GADOURY
- Datum3. Oktober 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Spink
- Datum1. Oktober 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
InAsta S.p.A.
- Datum8. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Datum8. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Cambi Aste
- Datum28. Mai 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Schulman b.v.
- Datum26. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Nomisma Aste
- Datum23. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
- Datum14. Januar 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
- Datum9. Dezember 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Heritage Auctions
- Datum2. Dezember 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Heritage Auctions
- Datum2. Dezember 2024
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Nomisma Aste
- Datum16. November 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
San Martino
- Datum14. Oktober 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
San Martino
- Datum14. Oktober 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Katz Auction
- Datum28. August 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Nomisma Spa
- Datum2. Juli 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Datum2. Juli 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+