Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II

Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Los 34Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Los 34
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
    21. November 2025
    1153 $
Los 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Constantin Coins, Auction 3, Los 209
Constantin Coins
    7. November 2025
Los 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Los 285
Varesi
    5. November 2025
Los 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XVIII, Los 874
Editions V. GADOURY
    3. Oktober 2025
Los 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Spink , Auction 25055, Los 1051Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Spink , Auction 25055, Los 1051
Spink
    1. Oktober 2025
Los 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Los 2497Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Los 2497
InAsta S.p.A.
    8. September 2025
Los 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Los 2496Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Los 2496
InAsta S.p.A.
    8. September 2025
Los 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Los 469
Cambi Aste
    28. Mai 2025
Los 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Schulman b.v., Auction 383, Los 195
Schulman b.v.
    26. März 2025
Los 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Los 802Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Los 802
Nomisma Aste
    23. März 2025
Los 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro, Auction 35, Los 656
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
    14. Januar 2025
Los 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH, Auktion 107, Los 1401
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
    9. Dezember 2024
Los 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Los 25178
Heritage Auctions
    2. Dezember 2024
Los 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Los 25178Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Los 25178
Heritage Auctions
    2. Dezember 2024
Los 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 1498Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 1498
Nomisma Aste
    16. November 2024
Los 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - San Martino, Auction n.3, Los 537Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - San Martino, Auction n.3, Los 537
San Martino
    14. Oktober 2024
Los 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - San Martino, Auction n.3, Los 538Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - San Martino, Auction n.3, Los 538
San Martino
    14. Oktober 2024
Los 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 136, Los 408
Katz Auction
    28. August 2024
Los 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Los 638Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Los 638
Nomisma Spa
    2. Juli 2024
Los 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Avers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Los 640Italien 20 Lire 1863 Viktor Emanuel II, Revers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Los 640
Nomisma Spa
    2. Juli 2024
Los 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+
