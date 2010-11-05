Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III

Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 32, Los 222
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    14. April 2025
Los 222 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS63.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 263 | Blue, Los 1190
Savoca Numismatik
    12. April 2025
Los 1190 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - H.D. Rauch, 46. E-AUKTION, Los 1363
H.D. Rauch
    25. März 2025
Los 1363 Königreich Italien.   Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 258 | Blue, Los 1048
Savoca Numismatik
    8. März 2025
Los 1048 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Blue | 249th Weekly Blue Auction, Los 1369
Savoca Numismatik
    11. Januar 2025
Los 1369 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 222 | Blue, Los 1167
Savoca Numismatik
    13. Juli 2024
Los 1167 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi mm, 4 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Los 2322Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Los 2322
Katz Auction
    26. Juni 2024
Los 2322 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Reeded edge; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Los 1028
Katz Auction
    18. November 2023
Los 1028 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with full mint luster
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Numis Arena, Auction 1, Los 51
Numis Arena
    28. Oktober 2023
Los 51 Title 20 Centesimi 1918 Description AU Year 1918 Country Italy Denomination 20.00 Weight 3.90 Diameter 21.30 Metal Copper-Nickel Catalogue KM Catalogue Number 58.00
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 22, Los 1313
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    14. August 2023
Los 1313 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, overstruck on type KM-28 (as always for this type), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 20, Los 1439
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    10. April 2023
Los 1439 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on 1894 20 centesimi, a superb mint state example! MS65. These could be considered as emergency coins, since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve nickel, they used the previous 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) withdrawn from circulation at base metal to overstrike these new coins. For this reason many coins have signs of the design of the previous understruck type. The more of the host coin that is viable, the higher value of this type.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 66, Los 1371
Nomisma Spa
    26. November 2022
Los 1371 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Prova - Luppino PP 230 NI RRR In slab NGC MS 65 5786301-002 MS 65.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Los 2585
VL Nummus
    12. März 2022
Los 2585 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge. Ni. Montenegro 299. 3.90 g. FDC.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 15, Los 948
Nomisma Spa
    14. April 2020
Los 948 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 R - Nomisma 1290 NI qFDC.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, FLOOR AUCTION 10, Los 839
VL Nummus
    9. September 2018
Los 839 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 299. 3.93 g. RR Unc
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Los 1586
Wannenes Art Auction
    16. Mai 2018
Los 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Stack's Bowers, November 2010 Baltimore, Los 7438Italien 20 Centesimi 1918 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Stack's Bowers, November 2010 Baltimore, Los 7438
Stack's Bowers
    5. November 2010
Los 7438 ITALY. Mixed Crowns & Minors, 5 pieces in lot. Includes: 5 Centesimi 1919 (NGC MS-63 RB); 10 Centesimi 1911 (NGC Unc Details--Surface Hairlines); 20 Centesimi 1918 (NGC MS-65); Lira 1900 (NGC MS-62); Lira 1915 (NGC AU-58). SOLD AS IS/NO RETURNS. Estimate: $200 - $300.
