Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III

Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Los 1488
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Datum
    4. Dezember 2025
  • Startpreis
    5767 $
Los 1488 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Los 1630
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Datum
    4. Dezember 2025
  • Startpreis
    6920 $
Los 1630 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 743Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 743
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    22. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    16148 $
Los 743 Lots marked with an * (asterisk) come from non-EU countries and will be subject to a 5% VAT, calculated on the hammer price and buyer’s premium. In the case of a “distance sale” to a private EU buyer where VAT is applicable in the destination country, the VAT rate of the relevant EU country will apply. I lotti contrassegnati con il simbolo * (asterisco) provengono da Paesi extra-UE e saranno soggetti all’applicazione dell’IVA al 5%, calcolata sul prezzo di aggiudicazione e sui diritti d’asta. In caso di vendita a "distanza" a soggetto privato UE con rilevanza IVA nel paese di destinazione sarà applicata l'aliquota IVA del paese UE di riferimento. Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Los 332
Varesi
  • Datum
    5. November 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 332 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV, Roma Au 8,8 g circa 23 mm • In slab NGC MS61; tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XIX, Los 1887
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Datum
    4. Oktober 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1887 100 Lire PROVA (Pattern) Roma, 1936 R, AU 8.8 g. 23.5 mm Ref : Luppino PP120 (R4), Pagani PP nr. 161 pag. 29, Simonetti nr. 20/1 pag 89 Grading : NGC MS 62 Conservation : Superbe. Rarissime
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Los 494Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Los 494
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
  • Datum
    20. September 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 494 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 Lire 1936 (Impero 1° tipo). Au gr. 8,8. Gigante 13. RR Grading/Status: FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Los 3606Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Los 3606
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    8. September 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 3606 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Un minimo graffietto nel campo del R/ Grading/Status: FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Los 1897Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Los 1897
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    5. September 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1897 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR In slab NGC MS 65 6634004-004 Grading/Status: MS 65
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Los 1578
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Datum
    5. Juni 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1578 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - Molto rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL - Sigillata da Angelo Bazzoni (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Los 1576
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Datum
    5. Juni 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1576 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr. 33, Los 408
Münzenonline
  • Datum
    16. Mai 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 408 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 100 Lire 1936 / Anno XIV, Roma. 8.79 g. Mont. 25 (R3). Pagani 650. Fr. 35. Von grosser Seltenheit. Nur 816 Exemplare geprägt / Extremely rare. Only 816 pieces struck NGC MS 61 Cert.No: 2924810-003
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Los 674
Varesi
  • Datum
    6. Mai 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 674 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Los 670
Varesi
  • Datum
    6. Mai 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 670 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV "Littore", Roma MIR 1119a Pagani 650 Au 8,79 23 mm RR • Tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari ! q.FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Los 863Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Los 863
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    10. April 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 863 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 e 50 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 e 1071 AU RRR Lotto di due monete Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Los 240
Aurora Numismatica
  • Datum
    18. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 240 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 100 Lire 1936, coniati 812 esemplari, RR Au 23,5 mm, 8,8 g, in Slab NGC MS62
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Los 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Datum
    21. Januar 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Los 34722Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Los 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Datum
    21. Januar 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Diameter: 25mm Weight: 8.799g AGW: 0.2546oz Mintage: 812 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Los 307
Varesi
  • Datum
    18. November 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 307 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC Scarica Articolo - "Vitorio Emanuele III, Re e Imperatore"
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 1416Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 1416
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    16. November 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1416 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Graffietti. Grading/Status: SPL
Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 2306Italien 100 Lire 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Los 2306
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    16. November 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2306 Vittorio Emanule III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 812 AU RRR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
