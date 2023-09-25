Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Datum4. Dezember 2025
- Startpreis4614 $
Los 1551 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Fondi lucenti, q.FDC (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 4) (Mont. n. 4) (Pag. n. 570)
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
- Datum23. November 2025
- Startpreis9932 $
Los 505 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Obv. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA. Bare head left. Rev. Crowned coat of arms within laurel-oak wreath, value on either side. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. NGC MS 62
Nomisma Aste
- Datum22. November 2025
- Startpreis4614 $
Los 714 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Ex asta Aurora 31 del 01/03/2024, lotto 227, realizzo € 5.750 + diritti. Grading/Status: qSPL
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
- Datum22. November 2025
- Startpreis2939 $
Los 473 ITALY 100 lire 1888, Rome. 32.35 g. Cleaned. Edge nicks. Pagani 570, Ex. Künker 328, 10.10.2019, lot 5175 Grade: EF
Nomisma Aste
- Datum22. November 2025
- Startpreis4614 $
Los 713 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL+
Nomisma Spa
- Datum5. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 1850 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Esemplare di altissima qualità Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Heritage Auctions
- Datum27. August 2025
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Datum10. Juni 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 629 Savoia. Umberto I re d'Italia, 1878-1900 Da 100 lire 1888, AV. Pagani 570. MIR 1096d. Friedberg 18. Molto rara. Migliore di Spl In slab NGC MS 61, certificato n. 8358339-003.
Spink
- Datum3. April 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 334 (g) NGC AU55 | Italy, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100-Lire, 1888 R, bare head left, rev. crowned shield and Garter, within wreath, edge milled, 32.25g, 6h (Fr. 18; KM 22), small edge knock and light scattering of contact marks, to otherwise near brilliant fields, about extremely fine, one of only 1,169 struck, in NGC holder, graded AU55 (Cert. #8222308-008). https://www.ngccoin.uk/certlookup/8222308-008/55/ Estimate: £3000 - £3500
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- Datum13. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 170 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1888. Oro - 32,32 gr. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA. - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con il Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e di quercia; in alto una stella raggiante. Gigante 4 Molto raro Due lievi colpetti al bordo, ma bell'esemplare con fondi lucenti. m.SPL
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
- Datum13. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 457 * Italy. 1888. Umberto I. R (Roma). 100 lire. (Fr.18) (KM. 22). Mintage of 1169 examples. Light small scrapes. Nice. Rare. AU. 32.30 g. EBC. Coin exempt from the payment of export fees. Estimate: 8000 EUR
SINCONA AG
- Datum22. Oktober 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1941 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. 32.25 g. Mont. 4 (R2). Pagani 570. Fr. 18. Sehr selten. Nur 1'169 Exemplare geprägt / Very rare. Only 1,169 pieces struck. NGC AU58. (~€ 5'210/USD 5'815)
InAsta S.p.A.
- Datum5. September 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 812 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire 1888 Pag. 570; Mont. 4 RR (AU g. 32,27) Qualche restauro al bordo BB
Sima Srl
- Datum1. April 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 699 Regno D’ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Gig. 4, RR, Au, Oro Gold In Slab NGC MS 60. Bellissima moneta coi fondi lucenti Grading/Status: MS 60
Nomisma Spa
- Datum23. März 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1953 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Minimi segnetti al D/ Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Aurora Numismatica
- Datum1. März 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 227 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100 Lire 1888, Tiratura: 1169, RR Au 35 mm , q.SPL
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
- Datum19. November 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 470 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. - NGC MS 62 Certificate No: 4725402-014
Cambi Aste
- Datum8. November 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1233 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900., 100 Lire 1888. Testa a s. R/ Stemma. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,23. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto e pulizia. SPL/FDC Cartellino Numismatica Bobba. Estimate: EUR 4000 - 4500
Warin Global Investments
- Datum3. Oktober 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 143 Italy. Umberto I (1878 - 1900). 100 Lire 1888-R. PCGS AU53. Roma. Mintages of 1,169 pieces only. Very Rare. KM-22 Gold. 35 mm. 32.25 gr. (900‰).
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
- Datum25. September 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 382 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Umberto I., 1878-1900 100 Lire 1888 R, Rom. 29,03 g Feingold. Fb. 18; Pagani 570; Schl. 58. R Nur 1.169 Exemplare geprägt. Hübscher Prägeglanz, winz. Randfehler, vorzüglich +