Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I

Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Los 1551
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Datum
    4. Dezember 2025
  • Startpreis
    4614 $
Los 1551 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Fondi lucenti, q.FDC (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 4) (Mont. n. 4) (Pag. n. 570)
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 20, Los 505
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Datum
    23. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    9932 $
Los 505 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Obv. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA. Bare head left. Rev. Crowned coat of arms within laurel-oak wreath, value on either side. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. NGC MS 62
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 714Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 714
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    22. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    4614 $
Los 714 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Ex asta Aurora 31 del 01/03/2024, lotto 227, realizzo € 5.750 + diritti. Grading/Status: qSPL
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Oslo Myntgalleri AS, Auction no. 41, Los 473
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
  • Datum
    22. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    2939 $
Los 473 ITALY 100 lire 1888, Rome. 32.35 g. Cleaned. Edge nicks. Pagani 570, Ex. Künker 328, 10.10.2019, lot 5175 Grade: EF
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 713Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Los 713
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    22. November 2025
  • Startpreis
    4614 $
Los 713 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL+
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Los 1850Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Los 1850
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    5. September 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1850 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Esemplare di altissima qualità  Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Los 35467Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Los 35467
Heritage Auctions
  • Datum
    27. August 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Auction 157, Los 629
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Datum
    10. Juni 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 629 Savoia. Umberto I re d'Italia, 1878-1900   Da 100 lire 1888, AV. Pagani 570. MIR 1096d. Friedberg 18. Molto rara. Migliore di Spl In slab NGC MS 61, certificato n. 8358339-003.
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Spink , Auction 25004, Los 334Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Spink , Auction 25004, Los 334
Spink
  • Datum
    3. April 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 334 (g) NGC AU55 | Italy, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100-Lire, 1888 R, bare head left, rev. crowned shield and Garter, within wreath, edge milled, 32.25g, 6h (Fr. 18; KM 22), small edge knock and light scattering of contact marks, to otherwise near brilliant fields, about extremely fine, one of only 1,169 struck, in NGC holder, graded AU55 (Cert. #8222308-008). https://www.ngccoin.uk/certlookup/8222308-008/55/ Estimate: £3000 - £3500
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 99 - Numismatics, Los 170
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Datum
    13. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 170 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1888. Oro - 32,32 gr. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA. - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con il Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e di quercia; in alto una stella raggiante. Gigante 4 Molto raro Due lievi colpetti al bordo, ma bell'esemplare con fondi lucenti. m.SPL
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Aureo & Calicó, S.L., Auction 448, Los 457
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
  • Datum
    13. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 457 * Italy. 1888. Umberto I. R (Roma). 100 lire. (Fr.18) (KM. 22). Mintage of 1169 examples. Light small scrapes. Nice. Rare. AU. 32.30 g. EBC. Coin exempt from the payment of export fees. Estimate: 8000 EUR
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Los 1941
SINCONA AG
  • Datum
    22. Oktober 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1941 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. 32.25 g. Mont. 4 (R2). Pagani 570. Fr. 18. Sehr selten. Nur 1'169 Exemplare geprägt / Very rare. Only 1,169 pieces struck. NGC AU58. (~€ 5'210/USD 5'815)
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Los 812
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Datum
    5. September 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 812 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire 1888 Pag. 570; Mont. 4 RR (AU g. 32,27) Qualche restauro al bordo BB
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Los 699Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Los 699
Sima Srl
  • Datum
    1. April 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 699 Regno D’ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Gig. 4, RR, Au, Oro Gold In Slab NGC MS 60. Bellissima moneta coi fondi lucenti Grading/Status: MS 60
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Los 1953Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Los 1953
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    23. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1953 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Minimi segnetti al D/ Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 31, Los 227
Aurora Numismatica
  • Datum
    1. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 227 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100 Lire 1888, Tiratura: 1169, RR Au 35 mm , q.SPL
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 17, Los 470
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Datum
    19. November 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 470 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. - NGC MS 62 Certificate No: 4725402-014
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Cambi Aste, Auction 881, Los 1233
Cambi Aste
  • Datum
    8. November 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1233 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900., 100 Lire 1888. Testa a s. R/ Stemma. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,23. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto e pulizia. SPL/FDC Cartellino Numismatica Bobba. Estimate: EUR 4000 - 4500
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Avers - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Los 143Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Revers - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Los 143
Warin Global Investments
  • Datum
    3. Oktober 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 143 Italy. Umberto I (1878 - 1900). 100 Lire 1888-R. PCGS AU53. Roma. Mintages of 1,169 pieces only. Very Rare. KM-22 Gold. 35 mm. 32.25 gr. (900‰).
Italien 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 391, Los 382
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Datum
    25. September 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 382 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Umberto I., 1878-1900   100 Lire 1888 R, Rom. 29,03 g Feingold. Fb. 18; Pagani 570; Schl. 58. R Nur 1.169 Exemplare geprägt. Hübscher Prägeglanz, winz. Randfehler, vorzüglich +
