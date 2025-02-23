flag
Würzburg Zeitraum: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Münzkatalog von Ferdinand (1807-1811)

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 17

Zeitraum von Ferdinand
Münzkatalog Ferdinand 1807-1811
coin Goldmünzen
coin Silbermünzen
coin Kupfermünzen
Münze aus dem Jahr

Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Ferdinand

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1809
 Gold $7,400 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1814 R
 Gold $17,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" auf der Rückseite
 Silber $110 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1807. Wappen
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. Ohne die Inschrift "GWLM"
 Silber $120 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" auf der Vorderseite
 Silber $180 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1812 R
 Gold $6,100 - 1 9Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1813 R
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1807
 Silber $110 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/4 Kreuzer 1811
 Kupfer $35 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1808
 Silber $140 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1810
 Kupfer $150 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1809
 Silber $65 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1807
 Silber $75 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1811
 Kupfer $40 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1809
 Silber - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1808
 Silber $120 - 0 6
