Münzkatalog von Ferdinand (1807-1811)

Würzburg Zeitraum: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Ferdinand
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Gold $7,400 - 0 13
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1809
Gold $17,000 - 0 2
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1814 R
Silber $110 - 0 4
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" auf der Rückseite
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1807. Wappen
Silber $120 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. Ohne die Inschrift "GWLM"
Silber $180 - 0 5
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" auf der Vorderseite
Gold $6,100 - 1 9
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1812 R
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Gulden 1813 R
Silber $110 - 0 8
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1807
Kupfer $35 - 0 12
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/4 Kreuzer 1811
Silber $140 - 0 8
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1808
Kupfer $150 - 0 5
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1810
Silber $65 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1809
Silber $75 - 0 4
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1807
Kupfer $40 - 0 12
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1811
Silber - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1809
Silber $120 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1808
