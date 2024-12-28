flag
Großbritannien Zeitraum: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Münzkatalog von Georg I (1714-1727)

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 116

Zeitraum von Georg I
Münzkatalog Georg I 1714-1727
coin Goldmünzen
coin Silbermünzen
coin Kupfermünzen
coin Probemünzen
Münze aus dem Jahr

Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Georg I

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1718
 Silber $3,500 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
6 Pence 1723. "SS" und "C" in Winkeln
 Silber $260 - 0 164Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Krone 1717
 Silber $620 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1726 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
 Silber $1,900 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1715 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Gold $2,200 - 0 44Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
5 Guinee 1717
 Gold $120,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1726 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
 Silber $2,600 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1719
 Kupfer $440 - 0 75Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1714 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Gold $11,000 - 1 70Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
2 Guinee 1726
 Gold $14,000 - 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1719 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Gold $660 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1721 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste". Elefant und Schloss
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
3 Pence 1723
 Silber $110 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1721 "Erster Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
 Silber $570 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1725 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
 Silber $2,600 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1726
 Silber $2,300 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
5 Guinee 1720
 Gold $49,000 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1717 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste"
 Gold $3,600 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1724 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
 Silber $4,600 - 0 31Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Krone 1715
 Silber $1,600 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1724 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
 Silber $290 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1717 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Kupfer $400 $2,400 1 123Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1724 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Kupfer $130 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1721 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Kupfer $120 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
3 Pence 1727
 Silber $110 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1723. "SS" und "C" in Winkeln
 Silber $2,000 - 1 146Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1719 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Kupfer $390 - 1 55Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Penny 1718
 Silber $120 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1716 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste"
 Gold $2,400 - 1 71Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1725 "Fünfter Typ"
 Gold $3,500 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1726 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Gold $2,000 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1715 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Gold $870 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1720 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Kupfer $610 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Penny 1720
 Silber $190 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1717
 Kupfer $590 $2,900 1 72Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1718 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Kupfer $670 - 1 75Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1720 "Erster Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
 Silber $190 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1722 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
 Kupfer $130 $4,500 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1723 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
 Silber $1,100 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
Probe 1/2 Krone 1715
 Silber $6,600 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
Probe 1 Guinee 1727
 Gold $100,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1724 "Fünfter Typ"
 Gold $2,500 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1727 "Fünfter Typ"
 Gold $1,700 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1720 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
 Gold $550 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1723 "Fünfter Typ"
 Gold $2,400 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1720
 Kupfer $200 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1721 "Erster Porträttyp". In den Winkeln ist nichts
 Silber $1,000 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1720
 Silber $1,900 - 0 77Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1716 "Erster Porträttyp"
 Silber $630 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1725 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
 Silber $330 - 0 36
