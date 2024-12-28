Großbritannien Zeitraum: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Münzkatalog von Georg I (1714-1727)
Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 116
Münzkatalog Georg I 1714-1727
Goldmünzen
Kupfermünzen
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Georg I
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Silber $3,500 - 0 29
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1718
Silber $260 - 0 164
Großbritannien, Georg I
6 Pence 1723. "SS" und "C" in Winkeln
Silber $620 - 0 50
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Krone 1717
Silber $1,900 - 0 2
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1726 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
Gold $2,200 - 0 44
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1715 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Gold $120,000 - 0 9
Großbritannien, Georg I
5 Guinee 1717
Silber $2,600 - 0 13
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1726 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
Kupfer $440 - 0 75
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1719
Gold $11,000 - 1 70
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1714 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Gold $14,000 - 0 45
Großbritannien, Georg I
2 Guinee 1726
Gold $660 - 0 25
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1719 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Gold - - 0 0
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1721 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste". Elefant und Schloss
Silber $110 - 0 2
Großbritannien, Georg I
3 Pence 1723
Silber $570 - 0 29
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1721 "Erster Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
Silber $2,600 - 0 18
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1725 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
Silber $2,300 - 0 55
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1726
Gold $49,000 - 0 17
Großbritannien, Georg I
5 Guinee 1720
Gold $3,600 - 0 20
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1717 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste"
Silber $4,600 - 0 31
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1724 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
Silber $1,600 - 0 70
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Krone 1715
Silber $290 - 0 13
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1724 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
Kupfer $400 $2,400 1 123
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1717 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Kupfer $130 - 0 23
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1724 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Kupfer $120 - 0 21
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1721 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Silber $110 - 0 1
Großbritannien, Georg I
3 Pence 1727
Silber $2,000 - 1 146
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1723. "SS" und "C" in Winkeln
Kupfer $390 - 1 55
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1719 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Silber $120 - 0 9
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Penny 1718
Gold $2,400 - 1 71
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1716 "Viertes Lorbeerbüste"
Gold $3,500 - 0 14
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1725 "Fünfter Typ"
Gold $2,000 - 0 25
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1726 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Gold $870 - 0 9
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1715 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Kupfer $610 - 0 27
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1720 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Silber $190 - 0 6
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Penny 1720
Kupfer $590 $2,900 1 72
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1717
Kupfer $670 - 1 75
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1718 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Silber $190 - 0 26
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1720 "Erster Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
Kupfer $130 $4,500 0 16
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Penny 1722 "Zweite Lorbeerbüste"
Silber $1,100 - 0 27
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1723 WCC "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und "CC" in Winkeln
Silber $6,600 - 0 4
Großbritannien, Georg I
Probe 1/2 Krone 1715
Gold $100,000 - 0 1
Großbritannien, Georg I
Probe 1 Guinee 1727
Gold $2,500 - 0 15
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1724 "Fünfter Typ"
Gold $1,700 - 0 12
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1727 "Fünfter Typ"
Gold $550 - 0 8
Großbritannien, Georg I
1/2 Guinee 1720 "Erste gelauerte Büste"
Gold $2,400 - 0 14
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Guinee 1723 "Fünfter Typ"
Kupfer $200 - 0 48
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Farthing 1720
Silber $1,000 - 0 6
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1721 "Erster Porträttyp". In den Winkeln ist nichts
Silber $1,900 - 0 77
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Krone 1720
Silber $630 - 0 12
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1716 "Erster Porträttyp"
Silber $330 - 0 36
Großbritannien, Georg I
1 Schilling 1725 "Zweiter Porträttyp". Rosen und Federn in Winkeln
Beliebte Abschnitte
Kategorie
Jahr
Suchen