Sachsen-Coburg und GothaZeitraum:1827-1870 1827-1870

Münzen aus Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 144

Münzen von Ernst I
coin1827-1844Ernst I
Münzen von Ernst II
coin1845-1870Ernst II

Der Preis der Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha Münzen

FotoBeschreibungMetallDurchschnittspreisUNCDurchschnittspreisPROOFVerkäufe
Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$150$430017Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1837
Silver$140-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1848 F
Silver$170-064Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1848 F
Silver$180-044Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$130$290014Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$95$26008Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1862 B
Silver$370-0109Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$110-020Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$70-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$140-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$110-018Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$120-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1847 F
Silver$2,700-090Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1854 F
Silver$2,000-189Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1864 B
Silver$260-0128Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$110-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1831 EK
Gold$6,100-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$65-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1852 F
Copper$40-01Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1828 ST
Silver$300-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1836
Gold$4,800-024Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$1,800-056Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1835
Silver$7,200-049Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Copper$95-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$90-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$55-07Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1846 F
Silver$170-070Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$210-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$240-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1834
Silver$65-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$1,000-026Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1828
Silver$16,000-06Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1827
Silver$1,000-0134Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver$130-03Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$280-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Silver$110-014Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$80-067Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1841 G
Silver$230-085Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$300-026Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Silver$75$200168Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$15-01Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$140-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$290-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Silver$120$490048Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1838
Silver$210-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$100$36009Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$140-022Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$55-011Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$230-022Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1827 G
Silver$190-04
