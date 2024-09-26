Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Probemünzen 200 Zlotych der Volksrepublik Polen - Polen

200 Zlotych 1974 Probe

Volksrepublik Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 341974 MW JMN Silber. Geriffelt rand 20 0 221974 MW JMN Silber. Glatter rand - 0 2
200 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Sieg über den Faschismus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW Nickel 500 0 261975 MW Silber 20 0 2
200 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Sieg über den Faschismus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW Nickel 500 - 0 221975 MW Silber - 10,054 0 14
200 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Sieg über den Faschismus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW JMN Nickel 500 - 0 241975 MW JMN Silber - 10,030 0 14
200 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Olympia Montreal 1976
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW SW Nickel 500 0 221976 MW Silber 6,048 0 17
200 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Olympia Montreal 1976
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 291976 MW Silber 6,050 0 10
200 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Olympia Montreal 1976
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 291976 MW Silber 20 0 0
200 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Herzog Mieszko I.
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 201979 MW Silber 100 0 1
200 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Herzog Mieszko I.
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 241979 MW Silber 4,100 0 21
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Lake Placid'80 Olympiade
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel. Ohne Fackel 500 0 311980 MW Nickel. Mit Fackel 500 0 301980 MW Silber. Ohne Fackel 100 0 01980 MW Silber. Mit Fackel 100 0 0
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Lake Placid'80 Olympiade
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel. Ohne Fackel 500 0 261980 MW Nickel. Mit Fackel 500 0 261980 MW Silber. Ohne Fackel 3,620 0 81980 MW Silber. Mit Fackel 3,620 0 6
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Bolesław I der Tapfere
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 261980 MW Silber 20 0 1
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Bolesław I der Tapfere
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 211980 MW Silber 4,020 0 20
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Kasimir I. der Erneuerer
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 281980 MW Silber 20 0 2
200 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Kasimir I. der Erneuerer
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 261980 MW Silber 4,020 0 21
200 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Bolesław II. der Kühne
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 231981 MW Silber 20 0 0
200 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Bolesław II. der Kühne
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 231981 MW Silber 4,020 0 221981 MW Kupfernickel - 0 0
200 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Władysław I. Herman
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 221981 MW Silber 20 0 0
200 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Władysław I. Herman
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 221981 MW Silber 4,020 0 29
200 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1982
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 211982 MW JMN Nickel. ESPAÑA 82 500 0 221982 MW JMN Silber - 0 01982 MW JMN Silber. ESPAÑA 82 6,000 2 17
200 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1982
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 261982 MW JMN Silber 6,002 0 8
200 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Herzog Bolesław III. Schiefmund
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW EO Nickel 500 0 18
200 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Herzog Bolesław III. Schiefmund
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW SW Nickel 500 0 291982 MW SW Silber 3,000 0 26
200 Zlotych 1982-1986 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 CHI Silber 6 6 0 01985 CHI Silber 5 5 0 01985 CHI Gold 5 5 0 01986 CHI Silber 6 6 0 31986 CHI Gold 6 6 0 0
200 Zlotych 1983 Probe

Jan III Sobieski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1983 MW SW Nickel 500 0 321983 MW SW Silber - 0 1
200 Zlotych 1983 Probe

Belagerung von Wien
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1983 MW EO Nickel 500 0 271983 MW EO Silber 4,000 0 24
200 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Olympia Sarajevo 1984
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW SW Nickel 500 0 341984 MW SW Silber - 0 0
200 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Olympia Los Angeles 1984
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 321984 MW Silber - 0 0
200 Zlotych 1985 Probe

Spital für Mutter und Kind
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW SW Nickel 500 0 651985 MW SW Zink 37,300 0 35
200 Zlotych 1985 Probe

FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1986
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW TT Nickel 500 0 361985 MW TT Kupfernickel 15,000 0 24
200 Zlotych 1986 Probe

Władysław I Ellenlang
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW SW Nickel 500 0 311986 MW SW Kupfernickel 10,000 0 29
200 Zlotych 1986 Probe

Eule
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 271986 MW ET Kupfernickel 6,000 0 18
200 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Olympiade in Seoul 1988
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW TT Nickel 500 0 461987 MW TT Kupfernickel 10,000 0 15
200 Zlotych 1987 Probe

UEFA-Fußball-Europameisterschaft 1988
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 481987 MW ET Kupfernickel 15,000 0 19
200 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Fußball-WM 1990
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 571988 MW ET Kupfernickel 10,000 0 22
