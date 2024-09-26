Probemünzen 200 Zlotych der Volksrepublik Polen - Polen
200 Zlotych 1974 ProbeVolksrepublik Polen
200 Zlotych 1975 ProbeSieg über den Faschismus
200 Zlotych 1975 ProbeSieg über den Faschismus
200 Zlotych 1975 ProbeSieg über den Faschismus
200 Zlotych 1976 ProbeOlympia Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 ProbeOlympia Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 ProbeOlympia Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1979 ProbeHerzog Mieszko I.
200 Zlotych 1979 ProbeHerzog Mieszko I.
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeLake Placid'80 Olympiade
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeLake Placid'80 Olympiade
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeBolesław I der Tapfere
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeBolesław I der Tapfere
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeKasimir I. der Erneuerer
200 Zlotych 1980 ProbeKasimir I. der Erneuerer
200 Zlotych 1981 ProbeBolesław II. der Kühne
200 Zlotych 1981 ProbeBolesław II. der Kühne
200 Zlotych 1981 ProbeWładysław I. Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 ProbeWładysław I. Herman
200 Zlotych 1982 ProbeFußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 ProbeFußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 ProbeHerzog Bolesław III. Schiefmund
200 Zlotych 1982 ProbeHerzog Bolesław III. Schiefmund
200 Zlotych 1982-1986 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II
200 Zlotych 1983 ProbeJan III Sobieski
200 Zlotych 1983 ProbeBelagerung von Wien
200 Zlotych 1984 ProbeOlympia Sarajevo 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 ProbeOlympia Los Angeles 1984
200 Zlotych 1985 ProbeSpital für Mutter und Kind
200 Zlotych 1985 ProbeFIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1986
200 Zlotych 1986 ProbeWładysław I Ellenlang
200 Zlotych 1986 ProbeEule
200 Zlotych 1987 ProbeOlympiade in Seoul 1988
200 Zlotych 1987 ProbeUEFA-Fußball-Europameisterschaft 1988
200 Zlotych 1988 ProbeFußball-WM 1990