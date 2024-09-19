Probemünzen 1000 Zlotych der Volksrepublik Polen - Polen
1000 Zlotych 1982 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982-1986 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1984 ProbeOrganisierte Bauernbewegung
1000 Zlotych 1984 ProbeSchwan
1000 Zlotych 1984 ProbeVolksrepublik
1000 Zlotych 1985 ProbeKönig Przemysł II
1000 Zlotych 1985 ProbeEichhörnchen
1000 Zlotych 1985 ProbeVereinte Nationen
1000 Zlotych 1985-1986 ProbeSpital für Mutter und Kind
1000 Zlotych 1986 ProbeNationale Aktion Hilfe für die Schule
1000 Zlotych 1986 ProbeFIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1986
1000 Zlotych 1986 ProbeKönig Władysław I. Ellenlang
1000 Zlotych 1986 ProbeEule
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbeKasimir III der Große
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbeSchlesisches Museum
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbeWratislavia
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbeOlympia Calgary 1988
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbeOlympiade in Seoul 1988
1000 Zlotych 1987 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1988 ProbeHedwig I. von Polen
1000 Zlotych 1988 ProbeFußball-WM 1990
1000 Zlotych 1988 ProbePontifikat von Papst Johannes Paul II.
1000 Zlotych 1989 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II