Probemünzen 1000 Zlotych der Volksrepublik Polen - Polen

1000 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW Nickel 500 0 29
1000 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW SW Nickel 500 0 131982 MW SW Silber 10,000 0 59
1000 Zlotych 1982-1986 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 01985 CHI SW Gold 5 5 0 01986 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 0
1000 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Organisierte Bauernbewegung
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 311984 MW Silber 3,000 0 19
1000 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Schwan
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 241984 MW Silber 5,700 0 45
1000 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Volksrepublik
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 231984 MW Silber 2,004 0 17
1000 Zlotych 1985 Probe

König Przemysł II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 301985 MW Silber 2,500 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1985 Probe

Eichhörnchen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 201985 MW Silber 2,500 0 35
1000 Zlotych 1985 Probe

Vereinte Nationen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 291985 MW Silber 2,500 0 21
1000 Zlotych 1985-1986 Probe

Spital für Mutter und Kind
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 291985 MW Silber 2,500 0 171986 MW Silber 22,000 0 25
1000 Zlotych 1986 Probe

Nationale Aktion Hilfe für die Schule
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW Nickel 500 0 351986 MW Silber 25,400 0 32
1000 Zlotych 1986 Probe

FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1986
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 301986 MW ET Silber 9,000 0 22
1000 Zlotych 1986 Probe

König Władysław I. Ellenlang
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW EO Nickel 500 0 371986 MW EO Silber 2,500 0 20
1000 Zlotych 1986 Probe

Eule
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 221986 MW ET Silber 6,000 0 26
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Kasimir III der Große
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 271987 MW SW Silber 2,500 0 32
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Schlesisches Museum
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW Nickel 500 0 381987 MW Silber 11,500 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Wratislavia
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW JD Nickel 500 0 431987 MW JD Silber 24,000 0 48
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Olympia Calgary 1988
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 501987 MW ET Silber 10,000 0 34
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Olympiade in Seoul 1988
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 411987 MW ET Silber 10,000 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 281987 MW SW Gold 9 0 1
1000 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Hedwig I. von Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 321988 MW ET Silber 2,500 0 34
1000 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Fußball-WM 1990
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 361988 MW ET Silber 7,000 0 15
1000 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Pontifikat von Papst Johannes Paul II.
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 26
1000 Zlotych 1989 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
