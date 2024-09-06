Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Probemünzen 100 Zlotych der Volksrepublik Polen - Polen

100 Zlotych 1960-1966 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel. Ohne Minzzeichen 500 0 191960 Silber. Ohne Minzzeichen - 0 31966 MW Nickel 500 0 181966 MW Silber - 0 1
100 Zlotych 1960-1966 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 251960 Silber 70 0 11960 Kupfernickel 10 0 11960 Messing - 0 11966 MW Silber 10 0 01966 MW Kupfernickel 10 0 0
100 Zlotych 1960-1966 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 321960 Silber 6 0 01966 MW Nickel 500 0 181966 MW Silber 31,000 0 146
100 Zlotych 1960 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 301960 Silber 13 0 0
100 Zlotych 1960 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 271960 Silber 5 0 1
100 Zlotych 1960-1966 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 321960 Silber - 0 11960 Neusilber 20 0 21966 MW WK Silber 30,000 0 1011966 MW WK Nickel 500 0 17
100 Zlotych 1960 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 431960 Silber 29 0 31960 Kupfernickel - 0 0
100 Zlotych 1960 Probe

1000 Jahre Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1960 Nickel 500 0 331960 Silber 12 0 2
100 Zlotych 1973 Probe

Nicolaus Copernicus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1973 MW Nickel 500 - 0 421973 MW Kupfer - - 0 01973 MW Aluminium - - 0 11973 MW Silber - 5,000 0 10
100 Zlotych 1973-1974 Probe

Nicolaus Copernicus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1973 MW Nickel 500 0 311973 MW Kupfer - 0 01973 MW Aluminium - 0 01973 MW Silber 20 0 11974 MW Kupfer - 0 1
100 Zlotych 1973 Probe

Nicolaus Copernicus
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1973 MW SW Nickel 500 - 0 381973 MW SW Aluminium - - 0 61973 MW SW Kupfer - - 0 11973 MW SW Silber - 1,222 1 401973 MW SW Gold - - 0 1
100 Zlotych 1974 Probe

Marie Skłodowska-Curie
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW AJ Nickel 500 0 281974 MW AJ Aluminium - 0 01974 MW AJ Silber 10 0 2
100 Zlotych 1974 Probe

Marie Skłodowska-Curie
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW AJ Nickel 500 - 0 271974 MW AJ Aluminium - - 0 01974 MW AJ Silber - 10,041 0 18
100 Zlotych 1974 Probe

Marie Skłodowska-Curie
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW Nickel 500 - 0 311974 MW Silber - 10,131 0 14
100 Zlotych 1974-1975 Probe

Königsschloß in Warschau
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW SW Nickel 500 - 0 361974 MW SW Kupfer - - 0 11974 MW SW Silber 20 - 0 61975 MW SW Silber - 5,000 0 24
100 Zlotych 1974-1975 Probe

Helena Modrzejewska
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1974 MW SW Nickel - 0 31974 MW SW Silber - 0 01975 MW SW Nickel 500 0 351975 MW SW Silber 20 0 0
100 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Helena Modrzejewska
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW AJ Nickel 500 0 301975 MW AJ Silber 20 0 0
100 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW SW Nickel 500 0 341975 MW SW Silber 20 0 0
100 Zlotych 1975 Probe

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1975 MW Nickel 500 0 271975 MW Silber 20 0 0
100 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Tadeusz Kościuszko
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 281976 MW Silber 20 0 6
100 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Tadeusz Kościuszko
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW Nickel 500 - 0 211976 MW Silber - 3,000 0 12
100 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Kazimierz Pułaski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW SW Nickel 500 0 361976 MW SW Silber 20 0 5
100 Zlotych 1976 Probe

Kazimierz Pułaski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1976 MW Nickel 500 - 0 291976 MW Silber - 3,000 0 12
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Bison
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 271977 MW Silber - 5,400 0 34
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Fisch
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 281977 MW Silber - 5,100 0 24
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 261977 MW Silber - 3,100 0 7
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 261977 MW Silber - 3,100 0 8
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Władysław Reymont
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 201977 MW Silber - 3,100 0 8
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Władysław Reymont
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 321977 MW Silber - 3,100 0 7
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Königsschloss auf dem Wawel
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 0 231977 MW Silber 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1977 Probe

Königsschloss auf dem Wawel
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1977 MW Nickel 500 - 0 261977 MW Silber - 3,100 0 11
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Adam Mickiewicz
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 291978 MW Silber 100 0 1
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Adam Mickiewicz
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel. Keine Locke 500 - 0 311978 MW Nickel. Mit Locke 500 - 0 281978 MW Silber. Keine Locke - 3,100 0 81978 MW Silber. Mit Locke 100 - 0 0
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Elch
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 231978 MW Silber 100 0 5
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Elchkopf
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 - 0 191978 MW Silber - 3,100 0 23
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Janusz Korczak
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 321978 MW Silber 100 0 1
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Janusz Korczak
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 - 0 281978 MW Silber - 3,100 0 5
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Bieber
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 91978 MW Silber 100 0 11
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Bieber
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 - 0 211978 MW Silber - 3,100 0 20
100 Zlotych 1978 Probe

Interkosmos 78
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1978 MW Nickel 500 - 0 321978 MW Silber - 3,100 0 17
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Henryk Wieniawski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 331979 MW Silber 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Henryk Wieniawski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 241979 MW Silber - 3,100 0 7
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Ludwik Zamenhof
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 281979 MW Silber 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Ludwik Zamenhof
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 251979 MW Silber - 3,100 0 11
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Luchs
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 181979 MW Silber 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Luchs
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 301979 MW Silber - 4,100 0 15
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Gämse
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 231979 MW Silber 100 0 2
100 Zlotych 1979 Probe

Gämse
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 211979 MW Silber - 4,100 0 18
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Olympia Moskau 1980
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 - 0 341980 MW Silber - 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Olympia Moskau 1980
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 - 0 201980 MW Silber - 4,100 0 10
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Jan Kochanowski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 311980 MW Silber 100 0 0
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Jan Kochanowski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 - 0 361980 MW Silber - 4,100 0 13
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Auerhuhn
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 241980 MW Silber 20 0 1
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Auerhuhn
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 - 0 191980 MW Silber - 4,018 0 14
100 Zlotych 1980 Probe

Segelschulschiff „Dar Pomorza“
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1980 MW Nickel 500 - 0 271980 MW Silber - 4,000 0 20
100 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Władysław Sikorski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 241981 MW Silber 20 0 0
100 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Władysław Sikorski
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 - 0 201981 MW Silber - 5,020 0 13
100 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Krakau
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 - 0 201981 MW Silber - 4,020 0 16
100 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Pferd
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 271981 MW Silber 20 0 3
100 Zlotych 1981 Probe

Pferde links
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1981 MW Nickel 500 - 0 291981 MW Silber - 4,020 0 22
100 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Weißstorch
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW Nickel 500 0 21
100 Zlotych 1982 Probe

Weißstorchs
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1982 MW Nickel 500 - 0 301982 MW Silber - 4,000 1 27
100 Zlotych 1983 Probe

Bär
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1983 MW Nickel 500 0 221983 MW Silber - 0 2
100 Zlotych 1983 Probe

Bär mit Bärenjunges
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1983 MW Nickel 500 0 221983 MW Silber 3,000 0 34
100 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Organisierte Bauernbewegung
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW TT Nickel 500 0 271984 MW TT Kupfernickel - 0 3
100 Zlotych 1984 Probe

Volksrepublik
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 291984 MW Kupfernickel - 0 3
100 Zlotych 1985 Probe

König Przemysł II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW SW Nickel 500 0 291985 MW SW Kupfernickel - 0 2
100 Zlotych 1985 Probe

Spital für Mutter und Kind
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1985 MW TT Nickel 500 0 30
100 Zlotych 1986 Probe

König Władysław I. Ellenlang
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1986 MW SW Nickel 500 0 301986 MW SW Kupfernickel - 0 2
100 Zlotych 1986 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1986 CHI Silber 6 6 0 4
100 Zlotych 1987 Probe

Kasimir III der Große
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1987 MW Nickel 500 0 381987 MW Kupfernickel - 0 9
100 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Hedwig I. von Polen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW SW Nickel 500 0 331988 MW SW Kupfernickel - 0 23
100 Zlotych 1988 Probe

Aufstand
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1988 MW Nickel 500 0 291988 MW Kupfernickel - 0 2
