Pashiz Coins Ltd
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Pashiz Coins Ltd
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.pashizcoins.com
Büro in London
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt London
- Adresse Southgate house, 121 Loughborough Park
- Telefon +44 7454601146
- E-mail info@pashizcoins.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
19. Januar 2025 E-Auction 5 137 6,165 $
30. Juni 2024 E-Auction 4 328 15,358 $
10. Juli 2022 E-Auction 3 304 4,775 $
5. Dezember 2021 E-Auction 2 227 6,857 $
3. März 2020 E-Auction 1 118 2,900 $