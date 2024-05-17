Naville Numismatics Ltd
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Naville Numismatics Ltd
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Gründungsjahr 1988
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://www.navillenumismatics.com/
Büro in London
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt London
- Adresse Davies St Mayfair, 32
- Telefon +442033028770
- E-mail info@navillenumismatics.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
27. April 2025 NN Live Auction 95 907 Das Bieten ist offen
23. Februar 2025 NN Live Auction 94 814 207,204 $
15. Dezember 2024 Auction 93 1039 199,054 $
13. Oktober 2024 Auction 92 791 180,596 $
11. August 2024 Live Auction 91 922 167,343 $
23. Juni 2024 Live Auction 90 1020 145,523 $
12. Mai 2024 Live Auction 89 798 146,957 $
7. April 2024 Live Auction 88 620 143,641 $
11. Februar 2024 Live Auction 87 676 160,929 $
17. Dezember 2023 NN Live Auction 86 720 142,195 $
19. November 2023 Live Auction 85 689 172,922 $
8. Oktober 2023 Auction 84 721 155,634 $
30. Juli 2023 Live Auction 83 726 214,305 $
18. Juni 2023 Live Auction 82 806 187,013 $
7. Mai 2023 NN Live Auction 81 806 147,923 $
2. April 2023 Live Auction 80 881 141,642 $
12. Februar 2023 Live Auction 79 741 195,435 $
11. Dezember 2022 Live Auction 78 615 155,543 $
13. November 2022 Live Auction 77 680 150,436 $
2. Oktober 2022 Live Auction 76 614 142,962 $