Life Antiques
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Life Antiques
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://lifeantiques.com/
Büro in London
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt London
- Adresse 124 City Road
- Telefon 0044 7866625918
- E-mail info@lifeantiques.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
8. Dezember 2024 Auction 4 260 13,899 $
6. Oktober 2024 Auction 3 330 24,919 $
28. April 2024 Auction 2 307 33,177 $
11. Februar 2024 12. Februar 2024 Auction 1 266 27,802 $