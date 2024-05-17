Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Gründungsjahr 1876
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.fellows.co.uk/
Büro in Birmingham
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt Birmingham
- Adresse 19 Augusta Street
- Telefon 0121 212 2131
- E-mail marketing@fellows.co.uk
Büro in London
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt London
- Adresse 29 Charles Street
- Telefon 0121 212 2131
- E-mail marketing@fellows.co.uk
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
29. Februar 2024 Sale 4000 268 81,073 $