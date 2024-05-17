Fellows Auctioneers Ltd

Firmenbeschreibung

  • Name Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
  • Land Vereinigtes Königreich
  • Gründungsjahr 1876
  • Status Betriebsorganisation
  • Offizielle Seite https://www.fellows.co.uk/
Offizielle Seite

Büro in Birmingham

Büro in London

Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
29. Februar 2024 Sale 4000 268 81,073 $

