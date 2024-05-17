Christie's

Firmenbeschreibung

  • Name Christie's
  • Land Vereinigtes Königreich
  • Gründungsjahr 1766
  • Status Betriebsorganisation
  • Offizielle Seite https://www.christies.com/
Offizielle Seite

Büro in London

Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
12. Mai 1984 Important Russian Coins from the collection of Irina Baranova 445 489,971 $
15. Juni 1979 Important Russian Coins and Medals 250 227,081 $

