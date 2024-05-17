Christie's
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Christie's
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Gründungsjahr 1766
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.christies.com/
Büro in London
- Land Vereinigtes Königreich
- Stadt London
- Adresse
- Telefon +44 20 7839 9060
- E-mail info@christies.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
12. Mai 1984 Important Russian Coins from the collection of Irina Baranova 445 489,971 $
15. Juni 1979 Important Russian Coins and Medals 250 227,081 $