Hess Divo
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Hess Divo
- Land Schweiz
- Gründungsjahr 1871
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://www.hessdivo.com
Büro in Zürich
- Land Schweiz
- Stadt Zürich
- Adresse Löwenstrasse, 55
- Telefon +41 (0)44 225 40 90
- E-mail mailbox@hessdivo.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
1. Dezember 2024 Auction 342 156 970,008 $
13. Dezember 2023 Auction 341 248 2,332,664 $
1. Juni 2022 Auction 340 518 2,365,688 $
22. Oktober 2020 Auction 339 488 3,141,202 $
3. Dezember 2019 Auktion 337 596 356,321 $
3. Dezember 2019 Auktion 338 463 1,167,063 $
27. Mai 2019 28. Mai 2019 Auktion 336 1928 2,655,225 $
6. Dezember 2018 Auktion 335 359 2,971,665 $
29. Mai 2018 Auktion 334 872 3,164,161 $
30. November 2017 Auktion 333 713 2,897,576 $
23. November 2017 17th eLive Auction 378 152,063 $
13. Juli 2017 16th eLive Auction 332 196,826 $
31. Mai 2017 Auktion 332 899 3,907,823 $
13. Dezember 2016 15th eLive Auction 236 134,622 $
1. Dezember 2016 Auction 331 878 1,904,843 $
25. Mai 2016 14th eLive Auction 430 463,979 $
21. Mai 2016 Auction 330 271 3,863,966 $
3. Dezember 2015 The Lugdunum Sale 13 416 226,778 $
17. November 2015 Auction 329 780 4,152,884 $
16. September 2015 17. September 2015 The Lugdunum Sale 12 762 186,981 $