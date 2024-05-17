Feldman International Auctions

Firmenbeschreibung

  • Name Feldman International Auctions
  • Land Schweiz
  • Gründungsjahr 1967
  • Status Betriebsorganisation
  • Offizielle Seite https://feldmanauctions.com/
Büro in Genf

Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
1. Dezember 2024 The Silk Road Collection 277 1,120,821 $
1. Dezember 2024 December 2024 Auction 73 155,052 $

