Feldman International Auctions
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Feldman International Auctions
- Land Schweiz
- Gründungsjahr 1967
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://feldmanauctions.com/
Büro in Genf
- Land Schweiz
- Stadt Genf
- Adresse PO Box 29, Chemin du Pavillon 2 1218 - Le Grand-Saconnex
- Telefon +41 22 727 07 77
- E-mail info@feldmanauctions.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
1. Dezember 2024 The Silk Road Collection 277 1,120,821 $
1. Dezember 2024 December 2024 Auction 73 155,052 $