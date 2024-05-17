RND
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name RND
- Land Russland
- Gründungsjahr 2006
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://rusnumismat.ru/
Büro in Moskau
- Land Russland
- Stadt Moskau
- Adresse Петровский пер., д.5, стр.8
- Telefon +7 (495) 628-72-27
- E-mail info@rusnumismat.ru
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
24. April 2025 Аукцион 89 312 Das Bieten ist offen
27. Februar 2025 Аукцион 187 341,110 $
19. Dezember 2024 Аукцион 87 186 462,273 $
30. Oktober 2024 Аукцион 86 197 592,951 $
25. Juli 2024 Аукцион 85 126 138,655 $
6. Juni 2024 Аукцион 84 185 1,244,321 $
26. April 2024 25. April 2024 Аукцион 151 499,432 $
15. Februar 2024 Аукцион 124 269,503 $
27. Oktober 2023 Аукцион 221 89,400 $
12. Juli 2023 Аукцион 80 199 55,107 $
20. April 2023 Аукцион 112 114,015 $
28. Februar 2023 Аукцион 140 70,365 $
27. Oktober 2022 Аукцион 77 210 259,640 $
9. Juni 2022 Аукцион 76 170 28,052 $
26. April 2022 Аукцион 75 173 255,409 $
18. Dezember 2021 Аукцион 74 257 389,150 $
27. Oktober 2021 Аукцион 73 200 40,397 $
2. Oktober 2021 Аукцион 53 2,004,324 $
1. Juli 2021 Аукцион 71 193 50,444 $
29. April 2021 Аукцион 70 230 230,188 $