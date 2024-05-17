ПОЛПОЛУШКИН
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name ПОЛПОЛУШКИН
- Land Russland
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/polpolushkin,false?lang=ru
Büro in Moskau
- Land Russland
- Stadt Moskau
- Adresse
- Telefon +7 905 774 65 54
- E-mail info@polpolushkin.ru https://t.me/polpolushk
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
10. April 2025 Аукцион 7 189 7,821 $
14. März 2025 Аукцион 6 138 7,265 $
22. Februar 2025 Аукцион 5 150 13,616 $
30. Januar 2025 Аукцион 4 183 39,735 $