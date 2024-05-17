NIKO
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name NIKO
- Land Russland
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://nicoinvest.ru/
Büro in Sankt Petersburg
- Land Russland
- Stadt Sankt Petersburg
- Adresse Московский проспект, д. 79А, бизнес центр "Московский 79А", оф. 310,
- Telefon +7-812-988-21-00
- E-mail info@nicoinvest.ru
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
14. März 2018 Аукцион 26 786 265,310 $
14. Februar 2018 Аукцион 25 850 232,533 $
20. Dezember 2017 Аукцион 24 920 514,892 $
22. November 2017 Аукцион 23 645 296,255 $
25. Oktober 2017 Аукцион 22 653 284,306 $
2. Oktober 2017 Аукцион 21 601 175,724 $
29. August 2017 Аукцион 20 495 171,164 $
9. August 2017 Аукцион 19 730 276,037 $
28. Juni 2017 Аукцион 18 884 234,284 $
17. Mai 2017 Аукцион 17 753 390,271 $
19. April 2017 Аукцион 16 529 180,002 $