Holy Land Auction
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Holy Land Auction
- Land Israel
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://www.holylandauction.com/
Büro in Aschkelon
- Land Israel
- Stadt Aschkelon
- Adresse Hodshei HaShana 2/9
- Telefon +972548364998
- E-mail holylandauction@gmail.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
18. Dezember 2016 e-Auction 8 122 14,611 $
18. September 2016 e-Auction 7 80 6,232 $
5. Juni 2016 e-Auction 6 85 31,571 $
10. April 2016 e-Auction 5 156 24,613 $
13. Dezember 2015 e-Auction 4 274 6,681 $
18. Oktober 2015 e-Auction 3 196 9,891 $
12. April 2015 e-Auction 2 300 14,036 $
1. Februar 2015 e-Auction 1 138 4,179 $