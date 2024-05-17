Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Suchen
USD Währung
language_de Sprache

Holy Land Auction

Firmenbeschreibung

Offizielle Seite

Büro in Aschkelon

Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
18. Dezember 2016 e-Auction 8 122 14,611 $
18. September 2016 e-Auction 7 80 6,232 $
5. Juni 2016 e-Auction 6 85 31,571 $
10. April 2016 e-Auction 5 156 24,613 $
13. Dezember 2015 e-Auction 4 274 6,681 $
18. Oktober 2015 e-Auction 3 196 9,891 $
12. April 2015 e-Auction 2 300 14,036 $
1. Februar 2015 e-Auction 1 138 4,179 $