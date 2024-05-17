Golden Lion Auctions

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
8. Oktober 2022 7th Auction 520 123,821 $
7. Mai 2022 6th Auction 565 199,835 $
16. Oktober 2021 5th Auction 428 147,600 $
19. September 2020 Auction Sale 4 322 102,144 $
2. Mai 2020 Auction Sale 3 381 88,612 $
16. Juni 2018 Auction Sale 263 51,159 $
5. Mai 2018 Auction Sale 653 78,869 $

