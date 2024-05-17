Golden Lion Auctions
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Golden Lion Auctions
- Land Ungarn
- Gründungsjahr 2012
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://goldenlionauctions.com/
Büro in Budapest
- Land Ungarn
- Stadt Budapest
- Adresse Kálmán Imre utca, 1
- Telefon +36(50)1150529
- E-mail info@goldenlionauctions.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
8. Oktober 2022 7th Auction 520 123,821 $
7. Mai 2022 6th Auction 565 199,835 $
16. Oktober 2021 5th Auction 428 147,600 $
19. September 2020 Auction Sale 4 322 102,144 $
2. Mai 2020 Auction Sale 3 381 88,612 $
16. Juni 2018 Auction Sale 263 51,159 $
5. Mai 2018 Auction Sale 653 78,869 $