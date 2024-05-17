Tosunidis Coin House

  • Name Tosunidis Coin House
  • Land Griechenland
  • Offizielle Seite https://tcoinhouse.com/
Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
15. Dezember 2022 E-Auction 5 130 43,837 $
15. Dezember 2021 E-Auction 4 180 57,500 $
27. September 2020 Live E-Auction 3 170 134,745 $
28. Mai 2020 E-Auction 2 127 61,839 $
9. März 2020 E-Auction 1 90 6,227 $

