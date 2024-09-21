A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
- Land Griechenland
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.karamitsos.com/
Büro in Thessaloniki
- Land Griechenland
- Stadt Thessaloniki
- Adresse 34 Tsimiski str.
- Telefon +302310274480
- E-mail karamitsos@karamitsos.gr
Büro in Athen
- Land Griechenland
- Stadt Athen
- Adresse 7 Pindarou str.
- Telefon +302103250173
- E-mail athensauctions@athensauctions.gr
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
21. September 2024 22. September 2024 Postal & Live Internet Auction 15 Part A & B 1969 Das Bieten ist offen
8. Juni 2024 9. Juni 2024 Postal and Live Internet Auction 732 1496 585,571 $
13. April 2024 14. April 2024 Postal & Live Internet Auction 12 2576 227,523 $
9. Dezember 2023 10. Dezember 2023 Internet Auction 724 1306 541,379 $
21. Oktober 2023 22. Oktober 2023 Auction 8 1541 124,744 $
9. September 2023 10. September 2023 Live Internet Auction 720 1324 414,283 $
17. Juni 2023 18. Juni 2023 Auction 718 1624 669,850 $
18. März 2023 19. März 2023 Live Internet & Floor-Auction 003 1805 191,987 $
10. Dezember 2022 11. Dezember 2022 Postal & Live Internet Auction 708 1229 594,052 $
22. Oktober 2022 23. Oktober 2022 LIVE Internet Auction 988 1282 101,782 $
10. September 2022 11. September 2022 Auction 698 1103 300,151 $
11. Juni 2022 12. Juni 2022 Auction 694 1283 394,442 $
19. März 2022 20. März 2022 Auction 986 1627 162,201 $
4. Dezember 2021 5. Dezember 2021 Auction 686 1440 339,856 $
11. September 2021 12. September 2021 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 682 1371 374,270 $
12. Juni 2021 13. Juni 2021 Auction 984 1498 101,852 $
3. April 2021 4. April 2021 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 676 1387 441,348 $
5. Dezember 2020 6. Dezember 2020 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 671 1490 429,018 $
12. September 2020 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 665 1127 308,270 $
13. Juni 2020 Auction 998 602 31,711 $