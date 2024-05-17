POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE
- Land Frankreich
- Gründungsjahr 1984
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://www.poinsignon-numismatique.com
Büro in Straßburg
- Land Frankreich
- Stadt Straßburg
- Adresse rue des Francs Bourgeois, 4
- Telefon +33 (0)3 88 32 10 50
- E-mail contact@poinsignon-numismatique.com
Auktionen
7. Februar 2018 MONNAIES GAULOISES (Collection Bongard) et ALLEMANDES 243 164,269 $