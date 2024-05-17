Maison Pruvost Numismatique
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Maison Pruvost Numismatique
- Land Frankreich
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://pruvost-numismatique.com/
Büro in Henin Beaumont
- Land Frankreich
- Stadt Henin Beaumont
- Adresse rue Saint Martin, 68
- Telefon +330605400978
- E-mail contact@pruvost-numismatique.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
22. Februar 2025 Auction 7 613 273,066 $
20. April 2024 Live Auction 6 776 114,089 $
21. Oktober 2023 Live Auction 5 333 32,885 $
15. April 2023 Live Auction 4 250 87,128 $
25. September 2022 Live Auction 3 500 63,142 $
23. Januar 2022 Live Auction 2 647 143,906 $
30. Mai 2021 Live Auction 1 660 132,780 $