Damien Libert
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Damien Libert
- Land Frankreich
- Gründungsjahr 1950
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite http://www.damienlibert.com/
Büro in Paris
- Land Frankreich
- Stadt Paris
- Adresse rue Le Peletier, 25
- Telefon +33(0)148245120
- E-mail contact@damienlibert.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
10. Juni 2022 Collection S. - MONNAIES GAULOISES ET FRANÇAISES (Expert Thierry Parsy) 194 269,246 $
13. Februar 2018 14. Februar 2018 Collection NOTE: Monnaies Antiques & Françaises (Expert Thierry Parsy) 473 856,883 $