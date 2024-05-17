KENDRO a.s.
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name KENDRO a.s.
- Land Tschechische Republik
- Gründungsjahr 2011
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://kendro.cz/
Büro in Prag
- Land Tschechische Republik
- Stadt Prag
- Adresse Baštekého 2553/3
- Telefon +420 720 051 891
- E-mail numismatika@kendro.cz
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
2. Oktober 2024 Auction 4 252 1,015,901 $
9. April 2024 Auction 3 235 883,677 $
10. Oktober 2023 Auction 2 – KENDRO a.s. 196 632,014 $
1. Juni 2023 Auction 1 141 444,007 $