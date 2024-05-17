KENDRO a.s.

  • Name KENDRO a.s.
  • Land Tschechische Republik
  • Gründungsjahr 2011
  • Status Betriebsorganisation
  • Offizielle Seite https://kendro.cz/
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
2. Oktober 2024 Auction 4 252 1,015,901 $
9. April 2024 Auction 3 235 883,677 $
10. Oktober 2023 Auction 2 – KENDRO a.s. 196 632,014 $
1. Juni 2023 Auction 1 141 444,007 $

