London Coin Centre Inc.
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name London Coin Centre Inc.
- Land Kanada
- Gründungsjahr 1973
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.londoncoincentreinc.com/
Büro in London, Ontario
- Land Kanada
- Stadt London, Ontario
- Adresse 357 Talbot Street
- Telefon 1 (519) 663-8099
- E-mail https://www.londoncoincentreinc.com/contact/
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
22. Januar 2022 23. Januar 2022 Auction 8 850 -
25. September 2021 Auction 6 520 -