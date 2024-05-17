Status International
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Status International
- Land Australien
- Gründungsjahr 1972
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.statusint.com/
Büro in Forest Lodge
- Land Australien
- Stadt Forest Lodge
- Adresse 64 Parramatta Road
- Telefon +61 2 9267 4525
- E-mail auction@statusint.com
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
3. Juni 2024 7. Juni 2024 Auction 389 4964 807,702 $
6. Juni 2023 9. Juni 2023 Auction 381 4156 894,757 $
21. Juni 2022 23. Juni 2022 Auction 374 3580 709,140 $
11. Juni 2021 Auction 366 3853 900,161 $
16. Oktober 2020 Auction 361 4609 815,244 $
18. Oktober 2019 Auction 355 5311 735,163 $
17. Mai 2019 Auction 351 4695 565,516 $