Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1909 Lincoln
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1 $
Lote 22018 1909-S Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-66 RB (NGC). A splendid upper end Gem, fully struck and crisp with a silky smooth texture to satiny surfaces. Plenty of vivid mint orange color remains, joined by light iridescent lilac-brown toning to confirm the RB designation from NGC. Enjoying strong collector demand throughout the numismatic grading scale, the key date 1909-S V.D.B. Lincoln cent is particularly desirable in the finest Mint State grades, as here. PCGS# 2427 . NGC ID: 22B2 . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1 $
Lote 22019 1909-S Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RB (CACG). Highly desirable Gem Mint State preservation for this fabled key date Lincoln cent issue. It is a richly original deep orange and light olive-brown example with a sharp strike and billowy mint luster throughout. Sure to impress even the most discerning collector. PCGS# 2427 . NGC ID: 22B2 . Click here for certification details from CAC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3009 Full Red Gem Mint State 1914-D Lincoln Cent Key Date Lincoln Issue 1914-D Lincoln Cent. MS-65 RD (PCGS). OGH. Here is a significant offering for advanced Lincoln cent enthusiasts, a remarkable full Red Gem example of the key date 1914-D. Vivid orange-apricot surfaces are fully lustrous with a delightful satin to softly frosted finish. The striking detail is universally sharp, and the surfaces are carefully preserved with only a few faint carbon flecks precluding an even higher grade. Although the 1909-S V.D.B. and 1931-S were produced in smaller numbers, the 1914-D is the rarest Lincoln cent issue (as opposed to variety or error) in Mint State. With a mintage of just 1.1 million pieces, the 1914-D seems to have slipped quietly into circulation, with most coins remaining there until worn out or lost. Relatively few Mint State examples have survived, and most extant seem to have survived purely as a matter of chance. The present Gem is among the finest certified, and would be just right for an advanced collection of this perennially popular small cent series. PCGS# 2473 . NGC ID: 22BH . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Click here to see Coins in Motion.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha2 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3263 1909-S VDB Cent, MS64 Red and Brown Rich Color and Luster 1909-S 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. Deep copper-orange surfaces yield hints of chestnut toning, giving this near-Gem Red and Brown coin above-average eye appeal. Small specks appear on each side, as is often the case for sub-Gem early Lincoln cents, although they are of minor impact on this example. A pleasing key-date Lincoln.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22B2 , PCGS# 2427 , Greysheet# 1800 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Bid & Grow Auctions
- Fecha27 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 617 Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1909 V.D.B. Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF+ KM# 132 Bronze 3.16 Gm Lincoln - Wheat Ears Reverse / Doubled Die Obverse Mint Luster
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha29 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 4046 1909-S Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RD (CACG). Playful bright pinkish-rose surfaces with wisps of light reddish tinting evident as the coin rotates under a light. Smooth and satiny with a razor sharp strike, this is a gorgeous Gem Mint State example of the key date '09-S V.D.B. cent. PCGS# 2428 . NGC ID: 22B2 . Click here for certification details from CAC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3017 Exceptional 1909-S V.D.B. Cent Prized Key Date Lincoln Issue 1909-S Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-66+ RD (PCGS). A truly stunning example of this fabled low mintage issue from the first year of Lincoln cent coinage. Bursting with smooth, intense, satiny mint luster, both sides are also awash in vivid mint color. Generally medium orange in appearance, the surfaces also display delicate rose-red accents. Fully struck throughout, as befits the issue, and remarkably well preserved. Among the most famous coins in American numismatics and one that even non-collectors have sought ever since its introduction, the 1909-S V.D.B. Lincoln cent has stood the test of time in terms of popularity. The centennial of Lincoln's birth in 1909 provided an opportunity for Theodore Roosevelt to continue with his "pet crime" to revitalize the nation's coin designs. Sculptor and medalist Victor David Brenner had designed some medals for Roosevelt in 1908 and also created a bronze plaque featuring the now familiar profile of Lincoln. Brenner suggested to Roosevelt that the cent would be an excellent choice to commemorate Lincoln, especially since Longacre's Indian design was half a century old by that time. Brenner modified the bust from his plaque for the obverse and placed a pair of durum wheat stalks on the reverse surrounding the denomination, a simple but very distinctive design. Brenner placed his initials at the very bottom on the reverse, a decision that would come to be controversial. With some modifications, by late May models were prepared for approval by newly inaugurated President William H. Taft with the final version approved by Secretary of the Treasury Franklin MacVeagh on July 14, for an August 2 release date. The Philadelphia Mint had a head start on production of the new coins, while San Francisco did not receive the dies until late June. Long lines formed for the new coins and they quickly proved to be a hit with the public. Almost immediately the initials on the reverse prompted questions and soon their seemingly prominent placement proved to be too much; within days new dies were prepared with the initials removed entirely. While the Philadelphia Mint had already produced nearly 28 million coins ahead of the release date, the San Francisco facility had only struck 484,000 examples before the initials were removed. Instantly the San Francisco Mint coins were recognized as rarities and quickly absorbed into numismatic hands with premiums charged for the pieces. Most managed to escape heavy circulation and thus exist in overall high grades, including Mint State. Despite this, many Uncirculated coins were mishandled or stored improperly, thus three times as many examples are in the Brown category as there are in Red Brown, and nearly seven times as many as opposed to in full Red. Above MS-65, the 1909-S V.D.B. becomes conditionally challenging, and this PCGS MS-66+ RD is undeniably rare. It will be especially desired by numismatists seeking both premium quality and superior eye appeal. PCGS Population: 33; 17 finer in this category (all MS-67 RD). PCGS# 2428 . NGC ID: 22B2 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA. Click here to see Coins in Motion.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha17 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 7035 1909-S/S 1C S Over Horizontal S, FS-1502, MS66 Red PCGS. Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22B4 , Variety PCGS# 37645 , Base PCGS# 92434 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha17 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3365 1909-S VDB Cent, MS65 Red and Brown Old 'Fatty' Holder, Incredible Strike 1909-S 1C VDB MS65 Red and Brown NGC. CAC. This is a delightful problem-free Gem example of the coveted first-year key, showing luminous satin luster with myriad copper-gold, amber, and olive hues. The strike is sharp throughout, including a bold VDB and strong rims. No obtrusive spots are evident under a glass. Housed in a generation 3 no-line "fatty" holder.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22B2 , PCGS# 2427 , Greysheet# 1800 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha26 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 4234 1909-S Lincoln Cent. Unc Details--Altered Color (NGC). PCGS# 2432 . NGC ID: 22B4 . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90224 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RD (PCGS). OGH Rattler. Provenance: From the Springfield Collection. PCGS# 2425. NGC ID: 22B3 . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90232 1909-S/S Lincoln Cent. FS-1502. S/Horizontal S. MS-64 RB (PCGS). PCGS# 92433 . NGC ID: 22B4 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90233 1909-S Lincoln Cent. MS-63 BN (PCGS). PCGS# 2433 . NGC ID: 22B4 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90226 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RB (PCGS). PCGS# 2424 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90228 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-64 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2425 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha16 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 93077 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2425 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha7 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 8503 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2425 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha7 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 8504 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. FS-1102. Doubled Die Obverse. MS-64 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 37636 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha12 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 93053 1909 Lincoln Cent. V.D.B. MS-65 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2425 . NGC ID: 22AZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha4 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1019 1914-D Lincoln Cent. Unc Details--Questionable Color (PCGS). Although the 1909-S V.D.B. and 1931-S were produced in smaller numbers, the 1914-D is the rarest Lincoln cent issue (as opposed to variety or error) in Mint State. With a mintage of just 1.1 million pieces, the 1914-D seems to have slipped quietly into circulation, with most coins remaining there until worn out or lost. Relatively few Mint State examples have survived, and most extant seem to have survived purely as a matter of chance. The offered coin, although curiously bright in color to explain the PCGS qualifier, still has much to offer the advanced collector of this perennially popular small cent series. PCGS# 2471 . NGC ID: 22BH . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.