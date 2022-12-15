Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty
Stack's Bowers
Lot 8606 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS). A delightful premium Gem coin, the surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and possessed of vivid golden-rose patina. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900, equal to a face value of $37,489,200. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available in grades as high as the basal MS-65 level, although anything finer is rare both in an absolute sense and relative to demand from discerning gold collectors. Lovely! PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
Lot 6455 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS). CAC. Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit handsome rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin originally from the extraordinary Fairmont holdings, rare at the PCGS MS-65+ level, would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: Ex Fairmont Collection. PCGS Population: 40; 4 finer (MS-66+ finest). PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Data13 sierpnia 2025
Lot 96198 1900-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (ANACS). OH. PCGS# 9038 . NGC ID: 26CR .
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
Lot 404 1900. PCGS graded MS-63. CAC. A confirmed Premium Quality example. Rich pinkish golden mint bloom colors (PCGS # 9037) Estimated Value $2,700 - UP gold
Heritage Auctions
- Data14 stycznia 2025
Lot 5933 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Heritage Auctions
- Data14 stycznia 2025
Lot 5933 1900 Double Eagle, MS64 CAC Approved Quality 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Bid Gold Standard
- Data15 grudnia 2024
Lot 27457E 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU
Bid Gold Standard
- Data15 grudnia 2024
Lot 27289E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
Bid Gold Standard
- Data11 grudnia 2024
Lot 25685E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
Bid Gold Standard
- Data11 grudnia 2024
Lot 25757E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED
Taisei Coins Company
- Data24 listopada 2024
Lot 798 United States. PCGS MS61. AU. 1900. 20 Dollars. Liberty Coronet Head Gold 20 Dollars
Stack's Bowers
- Data19 czerwca 2024
Lot 4277 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Albertine Set. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data6 czerwca 2024
Lot 2292 Stati Uniti d'America. 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1900 NGC MS 62 - Zecca: San Francisco - gr. 33,42 - Cert. #6646958-012 (Friedb. n. 178)
Stack's Bowers
- Data22 kwietnia 2024
Lot 49854 UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 20 Dollars, 1900. Philadelphia Mint. NGC MS-62. Fr-177; KM-74.3. AGW: 0.968 oz. Estimate: $2,000 - $2,500. Click here for certification details from NGC. Additional image by NGC Photo Vision. Learn more at NGCcoin.com 1900年美國20美元金幣。費城造幣廠。 金重0.968盎司。
Stack's Bowers
- Data3 kwietnia 2024
Lot 13213 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (NGC). CAC. OH. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Data23 sierpnia 2023
Lot 31769 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Provenance: From the Bill Barber Collection. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Data9 sierpnia 2023
Lot 1424 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- Data20 lipca 2023
Lot 7444 1900 $20 MS64+ PCGS. PCGS Population: (13392/684 and 1312/38+). NGC Census: (8225/508 and 394/23+). CDN: $2,425 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS64. Mintage 1,874,584. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Stack's Bowers
- Data22 marca 2023
Lot 5369 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set. To view all items From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set click here. PCGS# 9037. NGC ID: 26CP. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- Data15 grudnia 2022
Lot 7437 1900 $20 MS63+ PCGS. CAC. PCGS Population: (28194/13913 and 2120/1318+). NGC Census: (26660/8630 and 132/401+). CDN: $2,040 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS63. Mintage 1,874,584. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.