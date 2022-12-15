Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty

Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, November 2025 Showcase Auction - Session 8 - U.S. Coins - Half Cents to End - Lots 8001-8731, Lot 8606Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, November 2025 Showcase Auction - Session 8 - U.S. Coins - Half Cents to End - Lots 8001-8731, Lot 8606
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    14 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 8606 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS). A delightful premium Gem coin, the surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and possessed of vivid golden-rose patina. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900, equal to a face value of $37,489,200. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available in grades as high as the basal MS-65 level, although anything finer is rare both in an absolute sense and relative to demand from discerning gold collectors. Lovely! PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 10: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 6001-6738, Lot 6455Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 10: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 6001-6738, Lot 6455
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    30 sierpnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 6455 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS). CAC. Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit handsome rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin originally from the extraordinary Fairmont holdings, rare at the PCGS MS-65+ level, would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: Ex Fairmont Collection. PCGS Population: 40; 4 finer (MS-66+ finest). PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only - Lots 96001-96222, Lot 96198Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only - Lots 96001-96222, Lot 96198
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    13 sierpnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 96198 1900-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (ANACS). OH. PCGS# 9038 . NGC ID: 26CR .
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., The July Coin Sale, Lot 404
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Data
    28 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 404 1900. PCGS graded MS-63. CAC. A confirmed Premium Quality example. Rich pinkish golden mint bloom colors (PCGS # 9037) Estimated Value $2,700 - UP gold
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    14 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 5933 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    14 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 5933 1900 Double Eagle, MS64 CAC Approved Quality 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27457EStany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27457E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 27457E 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27289EStany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27289E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 27289E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25685EStany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25685E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Data
    11 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25685E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25757EStany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25757E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Data
    11 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25757E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty - Taisei Coins Company, Mail Bid Sale 89, Lot 798
Taisei Coins Company
  • Data
    24 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 798 United States. PCGS MS61. AU. 1900. 20 Dollars. Liberty Coronet Head Gold 20 Dollars
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2024 Auction - Session 4 - The Fairmont Collection - Albertine Set - Lots 4001-4294, Lot 4277Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2024 Auction - Session 4 - The Fairmont Collection - Albertine Set - Lots 4001-4294, Lot 4277
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    19 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 4277 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Albertine Set. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 45, Lot 2292
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    6 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2292 Stati Uniti d'America. 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1900 NGC MS 62 - Zecca: San Francisco - gr. 33,42 - Cert. #6646958-012 (Friedb. n. 178)
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction - Session 8 - Internet Only - Foreign Coins Part 2 - Lots 49001-49960, Lot 49854Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction - Session 8 - Internet Only - Foreign Coins Part 2 - Lots 49001-49960, Lot 49854
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    22 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 49854 UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 20 Dollars, 1900. Philadelphia Mint. NGC MS-62. Fr-177; KM-74.3. AGW: 0.968 oz. Estimate: $2,000 - $2,500. Click here for certification details from NGC. Additional image by NGC Photo Vision. Learn more at NGCcoin.com 1900年美國20美元金幣。費城造幣廠。 金重0.968盎司。
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 14 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 3 - Lots 13001-13664, Lot 13213Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 14 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 3 - Lots 13001-13664, Lot 13213
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    3 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 13213 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (NGC). CAC. OH. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 13 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins - Lots 31001-31942, Lot 31769Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 13 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins - Lots 31001-31942, Lot 31769
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    23 sierpnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 31769 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Provenance: From the Bill Barber Collection. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Lot 1424Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Lot 1424
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    9 sierpnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1424 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1362, Lot 7444
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    20 lipca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 7444 1900 $20 MS64+ PCGS. PCGS Population: (13392/684 and 1312/38+). NGC Census: (8225/508 and 394/23+). CDN: $2,425 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS64. Mintage 1,874,584. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2023 Auction - Session 5 - The Fairmont Collection - CAG Set - Lots 5001-5385, Lot 5369Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2023 Auction - Session 5 - The Fairmont Collection - CAG Set - Lots 5001-5385, Lot 5369
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    22 marca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 5369 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set. To view all items From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set click here. PCGS# 9037. NGC ID: 26CP. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1351, Lot 7437Stany Zjednoczone 20 dolarów 1900 Liberty, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1351, Lot 7437
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 7437 1900 $20 MS63+ PCGS. CAC. PCGS Population: (28194/13913 and 2120/1318+). NGC Census: (26660/8630 and 132/401+). CDN: $2,040 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS63. Mintage 1,874,584. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
