Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1956 Lincoln
- Data14 stycznia 2025
Lot 4675 1956-D 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Whispering Pines-Martin-Bender. This is a boldly struck, frosty example of this conditionally scarce Wheat cent issue. Vivid copper-red luster adorns the interiors, ceding to brighter gold around the peripheries. A few tiny flecks are not bothersome, and there are no abrasions of note. The 1956-D is scarce in Superb Gem Red condition, and this Plus-graded coin is tied for the finest certified. Population: 14 in 67+ Red, 0 finer. CAC: 23 in 67, 0 finer (11/24). Ex: Long Beach Signature (Heritage, 6/2016), lot 3182, which realized $4,700; FUN Signature (Heritage, 1/2019), lot 4122; The Bender Family Collection -- Post-1932 Lincoln Cents / Dallas Signature (Heritage, 12/2022), lot 3371. From The Whispering Pines Collection. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
- Data11 września 2024
Lot 93085 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836 . NGC ID: 22FK . Click here for certification details from NGC.
- Data28 sierpnia 2024
Lot 91075 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2839 . NGC ID: 22FL . Click here for certification details from NGC.
- Data10 kwietnia 2024
Lot 94084 1956 Lincoln Cent. Proof-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836 . NGC ID: 22FK . Click here for certification details from NGC.
- Data29 listopada 2021
Lot 5163 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Provenance: Selections from the Aberg Collection. PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
- Data7 sierpnia 2020
Lot 2443 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67+ RD (PCGS). Vivid reddish-orange surfaces support razor sharp striking detail. A lustrous, smooth and visually appealing coin that would do justice to the finest Lincoln cent collection on the PCGS Set Registry. Outstanding! PCGS Population: 10; 0 finer. PCGS# 2839 . NGC ID: 22FL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
- Data22 marca 2018
Lot 2143 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Vivid deep orange luster blankets both sides with a smooth satin texture. The 1956-D is the first Lincoln cent issue with a mintage of more than 1 billion coins since the 1945. Provenance: From the ESM Collection. PCGS Population: 74; 9 finer (all MS-67+ RD). PCGS# 2839. NGC ID: 22FL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
- Data26 czerwca 2014
Lot 3581 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-508. Repunched Mintmark. MS-64 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 37939.
- Data15 czerwca 2014
Lot 20069 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. Click here for certification details from NGC.
- Data15 czerwca 2014
Lot 20070 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2839. NGC ID: 22FL. Click here for certification details from NGC.
- Data26 marca 2014
Lot 5129 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Exquisite rose-red surfaces are satiny in texture and expectably smooth at the Superb Gem grade level. These common dates are anything but "common" in Gem grades, especially within the RD designation offered here. PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. PCGS Population: 21; 1 finer at MS-67+ RD.
- Data15 sierpnia 2013
Lot 30185 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836.
- Data8 sierpnia 2012
Lot 5174 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Vibrant red luster dances on both sides, as it would have in 1956 when the coin came off the dies. Under a strong glass, a few carbon flecks are noted, but none distract. Fewer than two dozen have been graded at the MS-67 RD level with none finer; it is likely several of these have been resubmitted for an attempt at an upgrade. PCGS Population: 23; none finer. PCGS# 2839. PCGS Population: 23; none finer.
- Data22 marca 2012
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1617 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Bursting with vivid rose-orange luster, this satin to softly frosted superb Gem also sports sharp devices and virtually pristine surfaces. Impressive technical quality and eye appeal for the issue, and sure to please even the most exacting Lincoln cent collector. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; if you're working on a PCGS Registry Set of Lincoln cents, you can't do without one of these! PCGS Population: 23; none finer within any color designation. PCGS# 2839. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 23; none finer within any color designation.
- Data22 marca 2012
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1618 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-501. Repunched Mintmark. MS-65 RD (PCGS). CAC. A particularly strong RPM, the undermintmark is very pronounced and readily evident to the west of the primary D. Of thoroughly appealing Gem quality, the present example is alive with vivid pink-rose luster that is fully appreciable in the absence of troublesome blemishes. PCGS# 37942. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection.
- Data2 lutego 2012
- Cena końcowa
Lot 3927 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. The bright original red surfaces of this spectacular Superb Gem display blazing mint luster, with outstanding eye appeal. Only a few microscopic specks of carbon can be detected on the reverse. The design elements are well-detailed and no mentionable contact marks are noted. Population: 23 in 67 Red, 0 finer (1/12).( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
- Data18 czerwca 2010
Lot 1354 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-508 (FS-022). Repunched Mintmark. MS-65 RD (PCGS). A brilliant Gem bursting with vivid pinkish-orange luster. PCGS Population: just 13; with a mere two finer certified as MS-66 RD. PCGS# 37939. PCGS Population: just 13; with a mere two finer certified as MS-66 RD.
- Data3 grudnia 2009
- Cena końcowa
Lot 165 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Bright copper-orange surfaces show peach and apricot accents. Only a few small flecks are apparent on the reverse, and the fields and devices are nearly mark-free. A remarkable Superb Gem, tied for finest Red example certified by NGC or PCGS (10/09) and a Registry collector essential.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
- Data5 lutego 2009
- Cena końcowa
Lot 556 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Ex: Joshua and Ally Walsh. Radiant pumpkin-gold color and potent cartwheel luster ensure the eye appeal of this nicely struck and well preserved Superb Gem. A few very minute marks on Lincoln's motif barely merit mention. Destined for the finest collection. Population: 19 in 67 Red, 0 finer (12/08). Ex: Joshua and Ally Walsh Collection of United States Cents (Heritage, 1/2006), lot 345. From The Jack Lee Estate Collection. ( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
- Data1 czerwca 2006
- Cena końcowa
Lot 421 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Ex: Omaha Bank Hoard. The advanced Set Registry collector will want to know that this delightful cent is tied for the finest certified by PCGS. Both sides have that lovely pale orange color consistent with nicely preserved high quality cents struck half a century ago. Aside from a few natural planchet flakes that were present at the time this piece was struck, the surfaces are pristine. Population: 17 in 67, 0 finer (4/06).( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc