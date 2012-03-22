Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln

Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lot 91084Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lot 91084
Stack's Bowers
    6 marca 2024
Lot 91084 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809 . NGC ID: 22FA . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lot 21043Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lot 21043
Heritage Auctions
    1 listopada 2022
Lot 21043 1953 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (35/0). PCGS Population: (77/0). CDN: $1,900 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 256,883,800. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 , Greysheet# 2009 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lot 3698Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lot 3698
Stack's Bowers
    14 czerwca 2021
Lot 3698 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809. NGC ID: 22FA. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lot 91040Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lot 91040
Stack's Bowers
    20 listopada 2018
Lot 91040 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lot 4589Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lot 4589
Stack's Bowers
    8 sierpnia 2017
Lot 4589 Lot of (3) 20th Century Type Coins. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 RD; 1953 Lincoln cent, Proof-67 RD; and 1971-S Eisenhower dollar, Proof-69 Deep Cameo.
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lot 12463Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lot 12463
Stack's Bowers
    26 czerwca 2017
Lot 12463 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lot 3168Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lot 3168
Heritage Auctions
    16 lutego 2017
Lot 3168 1953 1C MS67 Red PCGS. CAC. Rich, peach-orange color glows evenly across both sides of this spot-free and attractive Superb Gem cent. Even a strong lens fails to locate any marks needing mention. Lincoln's beard characteristically lacks definition on the 1953, but the strike is sharp overall. CAC endorsement is especially meaningful among the MS67-graded examples, since neither service reports a numerically finer coin. Population: 18 in 67 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 67, 0 finer (1/17).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lot 3476Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lot 3476
Heritage Auctions
    29 stycznia 2015
Lot 3476 1953-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. This remarkable Registry Set blazer is tied with just two other Plus-designated MS67 coins as the finest certified at PCGS (12/14), and ranks nearly half a grade point finer than the example in the current highest-rated Registry Set. Frosty, vibrant luster displays warm coppery-red hues on each side, while the strike is sharp and the surfaces are largely devoid of flaws.( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FB , PCGS# 2812 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lot 1605Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1953 Lincoln, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lot 1605
Stack's Bowers
    22 marca 2012
Lot 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.
