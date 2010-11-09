Stany Zjednoczone 1 cent 1946 Lincoln

Lot 3341 1946-S Cent, MS67+ Red Among the Finest Known 1946-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Bender Collection. Trumpet Tail S. Given that its mintage approaches 200 million pieces, the 1946-S will never be rare in typical Mint State. But in the MS67+ Red grade, the issue acquires conditional significance, since only 17 pieces have attained that level at PCGS (as of 10/22) with none finer. A sharply struck and unabraded orange-red Superb Gem. CAC: 47 in 67, 0 finer (11/22). Ex: Long Beach Signature (Heritage, 6/2019), lot 3488, where it brought $2,640. From The Bender Family Collection -- Post-1932 Lincoln Cents. ( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EM , PCGS# 2749 , Greysheet# 2114 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc