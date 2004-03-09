United States 1/4 dolara 1964 Liberty

Lot 4057 Complete 1968-S Proof Set with Famous No S Dime Rarity 1968-S Proof Set, Featuring the 1968 No S Roosevelt Dime. (PCGS). The coins are individually graded and encapsulated by PCGS, in consecutively numbered holders 42358034 through 42358038. The original cardboard holder for the set is also included, but not the original plastic case. Included are: 1968-S Lincoln Cent. Proof-67 RD (PCGS). A full Red example with a bit of light haziness to both sides. 1968-S Jefferson Nickel. Proof-68 (PCGS). Essentially brilliant, both sides also exhibit a bright, well mirrored finish. 1968 No S Roosevelt Dime. Proof-68 (PCGS). The key coin in this set, the surfaces are fully untoned with modest, yet appreciable cameo contrast evident on both sides. PCGS Population: 8; 3 finer in this category (Proof-69 finest). 1968-S Washington Quarter. Proof-67 (PCGS). Both sides of this brilliant-finish specimen are lightly toned in gold and powder blue iridescence. 1968-S Kennedy Half Dollar. Proof-66 (PCGS). Lightly toned in pale silver that is more pronounced on the reverse The key feature of this set is, of course, the No S dime, one of the stars in the firmament of modern-day Proof issues. The 1968 No S dime was the first of the Proof "S-less" varieties to come to light in numismatics. The Philadelphia Mint discontinued striking annual Proof sets in 1964, the series as a whole taking a short break before resuming in 1968, when the sets were first struck in San Francisco. The master dies for the Proof coins were forwarded to the West Coast facility from Philadelphia and the mintmark was to be added, however, this did not always happen. While striking these 1968-dated Proof coins, it was observed that the S was not added to the die for the dimes being struck. All of the No S dime coins were thought to have been destroyed. However, a few had already been sealed in Proof sets and were not found until received by their original owners. Similar No S varieties appeared in 1971 on a nickel, and in 1975 on a dime. The only example of the 1975 No S Proof dime that we have ever sold brought $349,600 in our 2011 ANA Sale, setting a new high mark for modern error pieces at auction. Other No S errors include the dime from 1970 and 1983, and the cent from 1990. The rarest by far of all of them are the dimes of 1975 and 1968, with the 1968 No S dime ranked #8 in the fourth (2017) edition of the book 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins by Scott Schechter and Jeff Garrett. By way of insight, we note that PCGS currently lists 34 grading events for this elusive issue, a figure that includes 20 pieces in this category, plus an additional 14 pieces in the Cameo category. NGC currently lists 14 grading events for the issue across all categories. However, as is more typical than not, it is likely that some percentage of these grading events represents resubmissions of identical coins. Clearly, the number extant is very small. The offering of this rare Roosevelt dime and its Proof counterparts of the date represents an excellent opportunity to obtain one of the most desirable of all late 20th century U.S. Mint coins. Whether you specialize in Roosevelt dimes, Proof sets in general, or just love great American coins, the present lot will hold a special fascination for you. Don't be shy when the bidding starts on this lot or you're likely to find yourself wishing you had been more aggressive. The 1968 No S Proof Roosevelt dime comes to market but infrequently, and the importance of the opportunity offered herein cannot be stressed enough. (Total: 5 coins; 1 holder) PCGS# 5245 Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.