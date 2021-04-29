Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III
Aurora Numismatica
- Data18 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Katz Auction
- Data8 lutego 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Data25 października 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Data24 lipca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Katz Auction
- Data26 czerwca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Data26 czerwca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Data10 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Katz Auction
- Data9 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Data24 lutego 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Data10 lutego 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Katz Auction
- Data9 grudnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Münzenonline
- Data24 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Katz Auction
- Data18 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Katz Auction
- Data14 października 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Heritage Auctions
- Data15 stycznia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Lot 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Nomisma Spa
- Data5 lipca 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Nomisma Spa
- Data27 września 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data11 czerwca 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data7 maja 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Data29 kwietnia 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.