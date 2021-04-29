Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 329
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    18 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 149, Lot 1907
Katz Auction
  • Data
    8 lutego 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 141, Lot 353
Katz Auction
  • Data
    25 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 133, Lot 1937
Katz Auction
  • Data
    24 lipca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2348
Katz Auction
  • Data
    26 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2349
Katz Auction
  • Data
    26 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lot 365
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    10 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 116, Lot 935
Katz Auction
  • Data
    9 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 114, Lot 845
Katz Auction
  • Data
    24 lutego 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 112, Lot 1176
Katz Auction
  • Data
    10 lutego 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 103, Lot 1057
Katz Auction
  • Data
    9 grudnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Lot 253
Münzenonline
  • Data
    24 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Lot 1046
Katz Auction
  • Data
    18 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 98, Lot 931
Katz Auction
  • Data
    14 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lot 21121Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lot 21121
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    15 stycznia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 28, Lot 858
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    5 lipca 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 767
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 września 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 795
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    11 czerwca 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 510
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    7 maja 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lot 906
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    29 kwietnia 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.
