Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Oslo Møntgalleri A/S, Auction 10, Lot 474
Oslo Møntgalleri A/S
  • Data
    2 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 474 ITALY 50 Centesimi 1924 R, smooth edge. KM 61.1 Grade: EF-VF
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 24, Lot 640
Maison Palombo
  • Data
    11 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 640 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 50 centesimi en cupro-nickel - 1924 R Rome Tranche lisse. D'une qualité remarquable. 6.0g - Mont. 241 - KM 61.1 Pratiquement FDC - PCGS MS 64+
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2024 - Part V, Lot 7534
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Data
    15 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 7534 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - reeded edge (KM61.1, Gig.169/R) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS61 (5897176-023)
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2024 - Part V, Lot 7533
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Data
    15 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 7533 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - plain edge (KM61.1, Gig.168/R3) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS63 (5906249-015), rare coin in attractive quality, key date in series
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 138, Lot 1809
Katz Auction
  • Data
    27 września 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1809 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.2, N# 2395; Reeded edge; Nckel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with minor hairlines
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2329
Katz Auction
  • Data
    26 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2329 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 599000 pcs.; XF
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 123, Lot 868
Katz Auction
  • Data
    27 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 868 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lot 362
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    10 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 362 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1924 R. Glatter Rand. Pagani 804. Kleine Randfehler, winzige Kratzer, sehr schön - vorzüglich .
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - The Coin Cabinet, Auction 98, Lot 145
The Coin Cabinet
  • Data
    28 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 145 Near Very Fine very scarce date | ITALY. Victor Emmanuel III, 1900-46. Nickel 50 centesimi , 1924 R. Very scarce date. Milled edge. Near Very Fine very scarce date. Diameter: 23.9 mm. Thickness: 2.25 mm. Weight: 5.5 g. Composition: Nickel. PLEASE NOTE: 18% Buyer Premium + VAT on this lot. No other fees, including live bidding. Delivery cost will be added to your order.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 33, Lot 1008
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    26 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1008 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI qBB/BB.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lot 61384
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    6 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 61384 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lot 61384Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lot 61384
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    6 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 61384 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lot 65369
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    30 sierpnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 65369 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lot 65369Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lot 65369
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    30 sierpnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 65369 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lot 831
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    29 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 831 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lot 830
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    29 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 830 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR In slab PCGS AU55 cod. 337784.55/27334449 AU 55.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lot 829
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    29 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 829 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - H.D. Rauch, Auktion 116, Lot 778
H.D. Rauch
  • Data
    15 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 778 ITALIEN. Königreich Italien (D) 50 Centesimi 1924 R, Rom; mit glattem Rand / taglio liscio MIR 1150g; Pag. 804; kleiner Randfehler R f.stplfr.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 30, Lot 1060
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 stycznia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1060 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1924 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 30, Lot 1062
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 stycznia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1062 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.
