Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I

Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Numismatica Italia, Auction 3, Lot 425
Numismatica Italia
  • Data
    1 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 425 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1892 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side C-50 within a wreath - below R Date : 1892 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 18,1 Weight [g] : 2,41 Rarity : R2 Conservation : aF Bibliographical references : KM 26, Gigante 43, Cudazzo 1217b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Kuenker E61, l308, 11/08/2020 - VF - 110 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ex mounting
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lot 32677Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lot 32677
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    8 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 32677 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R MS66 NGC, Rome mint, KM26. Even a cursory glance confirms why this specimen is a run-away at the top of the census, a full two points above its nearest competitor. The surfaces are alight with a beaming blue-hued silver that encases devices that appear as fleshy as the day they were struck. One is hard pressed to imagine a finer example. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Dr. Busso Peus Nachf., AUKTION 437, Lot 1067
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
  • Data
    24 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1067 Italien Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1892, Rom. Pagani 609. Vorzüglich.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Varesi, Sale 80, Lot 606
Varesi
  • Data
    9 listopada 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 606 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 Roma MIR 1104b Pagani 609 Ag g 2,49 mm 18 BB.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 64, Lot 1237
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    17 grudnia 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1237 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 25 , Lot 703
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 listopada 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 703 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 25 , Lot 704
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 listopada 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 704 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 63, Lot 1556
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1556 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR In slab NGC MS64 5887105-058 FDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lot 354
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    27 grudnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 354 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Zecca di Roma - Gig.43 - tiratura 148.333 esemplari - R2 MOLTO RARA - Ag FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 62, Lot 1581
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    15 września 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, eLive Auction 61, Lot 398
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Data
    11 sierpnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 398 ITALIEN, KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN Umberto I., 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R, Rom. 2,45 g. Pagani 609. R Winz. Kratzer, sehr schön.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - ibercoin, Online Coins Auction #35, Lot 777
ibercoin
  • Data
    18 marca 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 777 ITALIA. 50 Centesimi. (Ar. 2,48g/18mm). 1892 R. (Km#26). EBC. Rara.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lot 2250Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lot 2250
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Data
    16 lutego 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2250 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Value $600 - 700
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 112 – Pre-Long Beach Auction, Lot 2237
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Data
    4 września 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2237 Italy (Modern) NGC MS-63 1892 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. NGC MS63 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200 .
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lot 2535Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lot 2535
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Data
    2 czerwca 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2535 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 9, Lot 897
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    24 marca 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 897 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 92, Lot 252
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 252 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. Pagani 609. Prachtexemplar. Schöne Patina. Fast Stempelglanz
Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 89, Lot 312
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    2 września 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. K.M. 26. Vorzüglich - Stempelglanz
