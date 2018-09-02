Włochy 50 centesimi 1892 Humbert I
Numismatica Italia
- Data1 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 425 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1892 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side C-50 within a wreath - below R Date : 1892 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 18,1 Weight [g] : 2,41 Rarity : R2 Conservation : aF Bibliographical references : KM 26, Gigante 43, Cudazzo 1217b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Kuenker E61, l308, 11/08/2020 - VF - 110 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ex mounting
Heritage Auctions
- Data2 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Heritage Auctions
- Data2 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition.
Heritage Auctions
- Data8 maja 2024
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Lot 32677 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R MS66 NGC, Rome mint, KM26. Even a cursory glance confirms why this specimen is a run-away at the top of the census, a full two points above its nearest competitor. The surfaces are alight with a beaming blue-hued silver that encases devices that appear as fleshy as the day they were struck. One is hard pressed to imagine a finer example. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
- Data24 kwietnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1067 Italien Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1892, Rom. Pagani 609. Vorzüglich.
Varesi
- Data9 listopada 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 606 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 Roma MIR 1104b Pagani 609 Ag g 2,49 mm 18 BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Data17 grudnia 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1237 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data27 listopada 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 703 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
- Data27 listopada 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 704 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
- Data1 lipca 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1556 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR In slab NGC MS64 5887105-058 FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data27 grudnia 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 354 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Zecca di Roma - Gig.43 - tiratura 148.333 esemplari - R2 MOLTO RARA - Ag FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data15 września 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
- Data11 sierpnia 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 398 ITALIEN, KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN Umberto I., 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R, Rom. 2,45 g. Pagani 609. R Winz. Kratzer, sehr schön.
ibercoin
- Data18 marca 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 777 ITALIA. 50 Centesimi. (Ar. 2,48g/18mm). 1892 R. (Km#26). EBC. Rara.
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Data16 lutego 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2250 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Value $600 - 700
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Data4 września 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2237 Italy (Modern) NGC MS-63 1892 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. NGC MS63 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200 .
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Data2 czerwca 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2535 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200
Nomisma Spa
- Data24 marca 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 897 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Data2 grudnia 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 252 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. Pagani 609. Prachtexemplar. Schöne Patina. Fast Stempelglanz
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Data2 września 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. K.M. 26. Vorzüglich - Stempelglanz