Włochy 50 centesimi 1889 Humbert I

Lot 1942 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1889 R, Roma. 2.42 g. Mont. 55 (R). Pagani 608 (R). NGC MS63. (~€ 210/USD 235) Das durch NGC höchstbewertete Exemplar / Finest certified by NGC. • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (23% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (23% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).