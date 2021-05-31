Włochy 50 centesimi 1889 Humbert I
Numisbalt
- Data8 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 708 Italy. Umberto I (1878-1900). 50 Centesimi 1889 R. Silver 2.43 g. KM 26.
Nomisma Spa
- Data5 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1880 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 2762905-007 Grading/Status: MS 63
Numismatica Italia
- Data1 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 424 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1889 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side C-50 within a wreath - below R Date : 1889 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 18,17 Weight [g] : 2,48 Rarity : R Conservation : aVF Bibliographical references : KM 26, Gigante 42, Cudazzo 1217a INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Leu E25,L3892,11/03/2023 - VF+ - 95 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Data4 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1429 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien, Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1889 R. vorzüglich, selten. Krause/Mishler 26.
Istra Numizmatika
- Data15 lutego 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1625 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 50 Centesimi 1889, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF/A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 608 Ag.835 2,50 g Rzadki
SINCONA AG
- Data22 października 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1942 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1889 R, Roma. 2.42 g. Mont. 55 (R). Pagani 608 (R). NGC MS63. (~€ 210/USD 235) Das durch NGC höchstbewertete Exemplar / Finest certified by NGC. • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (23% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (23% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Nomisma Spa
- Data23 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1740 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R In Slab PCGS MS64 n. 254621.64/33490929 Grading/Status: MS 64
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Data10 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 360 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1889. K.M. 26, Pagani 608. Schöne Patina. Winzige Kratzer, fast Stempelglanz .
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Data10 grudnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 165 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1889. K.M. 26, Pagani 608. Schöne Patina. Vorzüglich + .
Katz Auction
- Data23 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 401 Italy 50 Centesimi 1889 R KM# 26, N# 21246; Silver; Umberto I; Rome Mint; UNC, full mint luster. Rarity in this condition.
Heritage Auctions Europe
- Data17 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 8124 Italy - Kingdom - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 50 Centesimi 1889 R (KM26, Gig.42/R) - Obv: Head right / Rev: Crowned arms and value within wreath - F/VF, rare coin.
Nomisma Spa
- Data2 września 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1368 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R qFDC/FDC.
London Coins LTD
- Data2 września 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1229 Italy 50 Centesimi 1889 KM#26 EF/NEF and lustrous with some hairlines, a rare two-year type and sought after in high grades Estimate: 240-280 GBP
Leu Numismatik
- Data11 marca 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 3892 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1889 (Silver, 18 mm, 2.48 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA / 1889 Head of Umberto I to right. Rev. Crowned arms between laurel and oak branch; in fields, C - 50. KM 1. Montenegro 55. Good very fine. From the collection of a Swiss scholar, formed over the past thirty years.
London Coins LTD
- Data3 grudnia 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1168 Italy 50 Centesimi 1889 KM#26 EF/NEF and lustrous with some hairlines, Rare in high grades Estimate: 300-400 GBP
Nomisma Aste
- Data22 października 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1247 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R qFDC/FDC.
Nomisma Aste
- Data22 października 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1248 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data27 listopada 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 702 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1889 - Nomisma 1011 AG R qFDC.
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Data13 czerwca 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2239 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1889. KM-26; Pagani-608. Umberto I. Harshly cleaned and re toned. Rare. Details of Extremely Fine. Estimated Value $100 - 150
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Data31 maja 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 884 Italien Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1889 R. vorzüglich, kl. Kratzer. Krause/Mishler 26.