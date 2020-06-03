Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II

Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 827Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 827
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    10 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 827 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T valore - Nomisma 931 AG RRR In slab NGC MS 62 cod. 5782310-010 Grading/Status: MS 62
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Coins NB, E-Auction 32, Lot 858
Coins NB
  • Data
    17 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 858 Italy Kingdom 1867 N BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Naples Mint (7838384) 2.48g VF KM 14 Estimate: 20 EUR
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232433, Lot 63348
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    14 sierpnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 63348 Vittorio Emanuele II 50 Centesimi 1867 M-BN MS63 PCGS, Milan mint, KM14.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232433, Lot 63348Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232433, Lot 63348
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    14 sierpnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 63348 Vittorio Emanuele II 50 Centesimi 1867 M-BN MS63 PCGS, Milan mint, KM14.1. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 10,984,000
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1944Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1944
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1944 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T valore - Nomisma 931 AG RRR In slab NGC MS 62 cod. 5782310-010 Grading/Status: MS 62
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Auktionen Frühwald, E-Auction 163, Lot 260
Auktionen Frühwald
  • Data
    18 lutego 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 260 Königreich Münzen Ausland. 50 Centesimi, 1867. M-BN KM.14.1 vz
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 112, Lot 1117
Katz Auction
  • Data
    10 lutego 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1117 Italy 50 Centesimi 1867 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; XF with nice golden toning
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Katz Auction, Auction 85, Lot 807
Katz Auction
  • Data
    10 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 807 Italy 50 Centesimi 1867 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with mint luster
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - cgb.fr, AUCTION DECEMBER 2022, Lot 768066
cgb.fr
  • Data
    6 grudnia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 768066 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL II Type : 50 Centesimi  Date : 1867  Mint name / Town : Turin  Quantity minted : 396231  Metal : silver  Millesimal fineness : 835  ‰ Diameter : 23  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 2,48  g. Edge : en creux  Rarity : R2  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMMANUELE II // 1867  Obverse description : portrait à droite du roi Victor Emmanuel II  Obverse translation : (Victor Emmanuel II)  Reverse legend : REGNO D’ITALIE // 50 / CENTESIMI  Reverse description : dans le champ, rameaux  Reverse translation : (Royaume d’Italie - 50 Centesimi)  Catalogue references : KM19/14.1   Grade : AU.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Dr. Busso Peus Nachf., E-AUKTION 12, Lot 213
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
  • Data
    22 stycznia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 213 Italien Königreich Victor Emanuel II., 1861-1878 50 Centesimi 1867 M, Mailand. Montenegro 221; Pagani 531. Vorzüglich.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Stephen Album Rare Coins, AUCTION #42, Lot 2552
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Data
    20 stycznia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2552 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AR 50 centesimi, 1867-M, KM-14.1, a wonderful lightly toned example! PCGS graded MS64.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 703
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 września 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 703 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M - Nomisma 929 AG Bella patina FDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 23, Lot 897
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    22 lipca 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 897 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M valore - Nomisma 929 AG FDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - cgb.fr, LIVE AUCTION JUNE 2021, Lot 669873
cgb.fr
  • Data
    15 czerwca 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 669873 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL II Type : 50 Centesimi  Date : 1867  Mint name / Town : Turin  Quantity minted : 396231  Metal : silver  Millesimal fineness : 835  ‰ Diameter : 23  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 2,5  g. Edge : en creux  Rarity : R2  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMMANUELE II // 1867  Obverse description : portrait à droite du roi Victor Emmanuel II  Obverse translation : (Victor Emmanuel II)  Reverse legend : REGNO D’ITALIE // 50 / CENTESIMI  Reverse description : dans le champ, rameaux  Reverse translation : (Royaume d’Italie - 50 Centesimi)  Catalogue references : KM19/14.1   Grade : AU.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - cgb.fr, Live Auction December 2020, Lot 623474
cgb.fr
  • Data
    8 grudnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 623474 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL II Type : 50 Centesimi  Date : 1867  Mint name / Town : Turin  Quantity minted : 396231  Metal : silver  Millesimal fineness : 835  ‰ Diameter : 23  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 2,5  g. Edge : en creux  Rarity : R2  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMMANUELE II // 1867  Obverse description : portrait à droite du roi Victor Emmanuel II  Obverse translation : (Victor Emmanuel II)  Reverse legend : REGNO D’ITALIE // 50 / CENTESIMI  Reverse description : dans le champ, rameaux  Reverse translation : (Royaume d’Italie - 50 Centesimi)  Catalogue references : KM19/14.1   Grade : AU.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 18, Lot 989
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    8 listopada 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 989 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 N valore - Nomisma 930 AG BB+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, MONACO 2020, Lot 1463
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Data
    30 października 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1463 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 - Re d'Italia 50 centesimi, Milano, 1867 M, AG 2.5 g. Ref : MIR 1088e, Pag. 531 Conservation : NGC MS63+ Le plus bel exemplaire gradé.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, Auction 62, Lot 1535
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    15 września 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1535 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T valore – Nomisma 931 AG RRR Ex Nomisma 52, 2015, lotto 1642 FDC.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Lot 1241
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    3 czerwca 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1241 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T - Nomisma 931 AG RRR SPL+.
Włochy 50 centesimi 1867 Wiktor Emanuel II - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Lot 1236
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    3 czerwca 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1236 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M valore - Nomisma 929 AG BB.
