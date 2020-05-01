Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 25, Lot 1441
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Data
    4 marca 2024
  
  
Lot 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2591
VL Nummus
  • Data
    12 marca 2022
  
  
Lot 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 834
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    11 czerwca 2021
  
  
Lot 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lot 424
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    27 grudnia 2020
  
  
Lot 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Lot 507
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Data
    5 grudnia 2020
  
  
Lot 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1943 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lot 349
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    1 maja 2020
  
  
Lot 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC
