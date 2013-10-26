Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 74286 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1913-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele II. PCGS MS-65 Red Brown. KM-42. A beautiful Gem with much retained Mint Red throughout, this example delivers much charm and appeal. The sole finest graded example certified by PCGS. Estimate: $150 - $300. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.