Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, November 2023 World Collectors Choice Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Greece to Mixed Lots & Kings Norton - Lots 74001-74923, Lot 74286Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, November 2023 World Collectors Choice Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Greece to Mixed Lots & Kings Norton - Lots 74001-74923, Lot 74286
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    3 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 74286 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1913-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele II. PCGS MS-65 Red Brown. KM-42. A beautiful Gem with much retained Mint Red throughout, this example delivers much charm and appeal. The sole finest graded example certified by PCGS. Estimate: $150 - $300. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 3, Lot 286
Sartor Numismatica
  • Data
    28 października 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 286 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 Italia su Prora - MIR 1163d Gig. 260 Cu NC FDC
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-LIVE AUCTION 95, Lot 1531
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    7 września 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1531 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1913 Prora Pag. 895; Mont. 363 NC CU FDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Lot 491
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Data
    5 grudnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 491 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1913 - Gig. 260 NC Minimi colpetti. SPL For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Lot 492
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Data
    5 grudnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 492 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1913 - Gig. 260A RR Senza punto. FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-LIVE AUCTION 6, Lot 663
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    10 września 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 663 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Italia su Prora" 1913 - NC - Cu SL/FDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 15, Lot 958
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    14 kwietnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 958 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 - Nomisma 1343 CU FDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 620
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    18 czerwca 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 620 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 - Nomisma 1343 CU SPL+.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 973
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 stycznia 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 973 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 – Nomisma 1343 CU Grading SPL+
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-Live Auction 9, Lot 983
VL Nummus
  • Data
    10 czerwca 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 983 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 Red copper, Ø 25 mm KM 42. 4.97 g. Unc
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Lot 1594
Wannenes Art Auction
  • Data
    16 maja 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1594 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 5 CENTESIMI PRORA 1913 Roma. Rame, 5,02 gr, 25 mm. SPL. Molto Rara. Ex Varesi 58. Senza punto. D: VITTORIO. EMANVELE. III. RE. D'ITALIA Semibusto del Re in uniforme a sinistra. R: L'Italia marinara, su prua di nave con un ramoscello di ulivo nella mano destra. Sulla prua della nave segno di zecca in incuso, sulla fiancata indicazione degli autori P. CANONICA M. e L. GIORGI I. in incuso. In alto, lungo il bordo, valore e millesimo. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani manca. Gigante 260a. Montenegro 364
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 4, Lot 4358
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    28 kwietnia 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 4358 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 - Nomisma 1344 CU FDC
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 2509
VL Nummus
  • Data
    10 marca 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2509 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 Red copper, Ø 25 mm KM 42. 4.97 g. Unc
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 2394
VL Nummus
  • Data
    4 listopada 2017
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2394 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 Red copper, Ø 25 mm KM 42. 4.97 g. Unc
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 18 Online, Lot 1037Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 18 Online, Lot 1037
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    10 maja 2017
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1037 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 - Pag. 895; Mont. 363 CU Grading/Status: SPL+
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-Live Auction 5, Lot 1736
VL Nummus
  • Data
    29 października 2016
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1736 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 KM 42. 4.97 g. Unc
Włochy 5 centesimi 1913 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, Auction 48, Lot 1771
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    26 października 2013
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1771 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Centesimi 1913 - Pag. 895; Mont. 363 CU FDC
