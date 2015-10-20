Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I
Stack's Bowers
Lot 12264 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1895-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. PCGS MS-64 Red Brown. KM-31. The sole finest graded at PCGS, NGC has never graded an example in the "Red Brown" classification. Boldly lustrous and brilliant with ample original mint color that has just begun to mellow to soft brown overtone. Sharply struck and of essentially Gem quality. Estimate: €100 - €200. Provenance: From the Dr. Michael Vale Collection. Please note: Lots will be temporarily admitted in Switzerland for the Auction Sale and shipped back at Stack’s Bowers risks to the U.S.A. immediately after the Auction Sale. Lots will then be delivered and shipped to Buyers from the U.S.A. To view all items from the Dr. Michael Vale Collection, click here. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Coins NB
Lot 866 Italy Kingdom 1895 R 5 Centesimi - Umberto I Copper Rome Mint (507600) 4.93g XF Damage KM 31 Estimate: 30 EUR
Maison Palombo
Lot 578 Italie Umberto Ier (1878-1900) 5 centesimi en cuivre - 1895 R Rome Très bel exemplaire. Le plus haut grade, seulement 2 en MS 65. 4.99g - KM 31 FDC - NGC MS 65 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Lot 432 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. MB/qBB
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Lot 576 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 5.02g, 25mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Lot 575 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 4.98g, 325mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Leu Numismatik
Lot 3894 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Nomisma Aste
Lot 1243 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 R - Nomisma 1021 (g 5,04) CU R qFDC.
Leu Numismatik
Lot 4541 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Holmasto
Lot 56 Foreign coins Italy. Umberto I. 5 Centesimi 1895. KM 31. Cu 1+-01 (VF-EF)
Nomisma Spa
Lot 828 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Heritage Auctions Europe
Lot 9945 Italy - Kingdom - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1895-R (KM31, Gig.5) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Value within wreath - UNC.
Nomisma Spa
Lot 1058 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Nomisma Spa
Lot 929 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R SPL.
Nomisma Spa
Lot 1338 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Nomisma Spa
Lot 887 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021 CU R Grading SPL
Nomisma Spa
Lot 1964 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617 CU R SPL
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Lot 221 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. AE.
Nomisma Spa
Lot 2441 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU R qFDC
Nomisma Spa
Lot 2013 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU FDC