Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I

Lot 12264 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1895-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. PCGS MS-64 Red Brown. KM-31. The sole finest graded at PCGS, NGC has never graded an example in the "Red Brown" classification. Boldly lustrous and brilliant with ample original mint color that has just begun to mellow to soft brown overtone. Sharply struck and of essentially Gem quality. Estimate: €100 - €200. Provenance: From the Dr. Michael Vale Collection.