Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I

Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Lot 12264Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Lot 12264
Stack's Bowers
  Data
    13 marca 2025
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 12264 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1895-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. PCGS MS-64 Red Brown. KM-31. The sole finest graded at PCGS, NGC has never graded an example in the "Red Brown" classification. Boldly lustrous and brilliant with ample original mint color that has just begun to mellow to soft brown overtone. Sharply struck and of essentially Gem quality. Estimate: €100 - €200. Provenance: From the Dr. Michael Vale Collection. Please note: Lots will be temporarily admitted in Switzerland for the Auction Sale and shipped back at Stack’s Bowers risks to the U.S.A. immediately after the Auction Sale. Lots will then be delivered and shipped to Buyers from the U.S.A. To view all items from the Dr. Michael Vale Collection, click here. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Coins NB, E-Auction 32, Lot 866
Coins NB
  Data
    17 stycznia 2025
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 866 Italy Kingdom 1895 R 5 Centesimi - Umberto I Copper Rome Mint (507600) 4.93g XF Damage KM 31 Estimate: 30 EUR
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lot 578
Maison Palombo
  Data
    27 marca 2024
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 578 Italie Umberto Ier (1878-1900) 5 centesimi en cuivre - 1895 R Rome Très bel exemplaire. Le plus haut grade, seulement 2 en MS 65. 4.99g - KM 31 FDC - NGC MS 65 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 432
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  Data
    21 sierpnia 2023
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 432 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. MB/qBB
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lot 576
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  Data
    17 lipca 2023
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 576 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 5.02g, 25mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lot 575
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  Data
    17 lipca 2023
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 575 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 4.98g, 325mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Leu Numismatik, Web Auction 25, Lot 3894
Leu Numismatik
  Data
    11 marca 2023
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 3894 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 2, Lot 1243
Nomisma Aste
  Data
    30 stycznia 2023
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 1243 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 R - Nomisma 1021 (g 5,04) CU R qFDC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Leu Numismatik, WEB AUCTION 24, Lot 4541
Leu Numismatik
  Data
    3 grudnia 2022
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 4541 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Holmasto, Auction 159, Lot 56
Holmasto
  Data
    12 marca 2022
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 56 Foreign coins Italy. Umberto I. 5 Centesimi 1895. KM 31. Cu 1+-01 (VF-EF)
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lot 828
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    29 kwietnia 2021
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 828 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2020 - Session 5, Lot 9945
Heritage Auctions Europe
  Data
    20 listopada 2020
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 9945 Italy - Kingdom - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1895-R (KM31, Gig.5) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Value within wreath - UNC.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 18, Lot 1058
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    8 listopada 2020
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 1058 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 17, Lot 929
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    29 lipca 2020
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 929 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R SPL.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Lot 1338
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    3 czerwca 2020
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 1338 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 887
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    27 stycznia 2019
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 887 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021 CU R Grading SPL
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 56, Lot 1964
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    17 października 2017
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 1964 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617 CU R SPL
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Lot 221Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Lot 221
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  Data
    9 lipca 2017
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 221 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. AE.
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 54, Lot 2441
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    30 sierpnia 2016
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 2441 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU R qFDC
Włochy 5 centesimi 1895 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Lot 2013
Nomisma Spa
  Data
    20 października 2015
  Cena wywoławcza
  Cena końcowa
Lot 2013 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU FDC
