Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL