Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III
Savoca Numismatik
- Data22 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza1 $
Lot 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Nomisma Spa
- Data17 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Katz Auction
- Data10 października 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Via GmbH
- Data7 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- Data1 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Aphrodite Art Coins
- Data15 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Katz Auction
- Data17 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
cgb.fr
- Data9 lipca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi Date : 1902 Mint name / Town : Rome - R Quantity minted : 7773480 Metal : nickel Diameter : 21,50 mm Orientation dies : 6 h. Weight : 4 g. Edge : striée Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902 Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25 Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés Catalogue references : Mont.273 - KM20/36 Grade : AU
NumisCorner
- Data15 czerwca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
- Data24 kwietnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Bruun Rasmussen
- Data31 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Nomisma Spa
- Data27 stycznia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Stack's Bowers
- Data17 stycznia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
VL Nummus
- Data9 grudnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Aurea Numismatika
- Data1 października 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Data11 września 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
- Data17 lipca 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Nomisma Spa
- Data13 kwietnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
The Coinhouse Auctions
- Data17 grudnia 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data26 marca 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC