Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 295 | Blue, Lot 976
Savoca Numismatik
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    1 $
Lot 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2288Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2288
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    17 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lot 649
Katz Auction
  • Data
    10 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Lot 285
Via GmbH
  • Data
    7 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 11510Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 11510
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
  • Data
    1 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aphrodite Art Coins, Auction 29, Lot 976
Aphrodite Art Coins
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 144, Lot 1529
Katz Auction
  • Data
    17 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lot 435094
cgb.fr
  • Data
    9 lipca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - NumisCorner, Auction 2, Lot 1680
NumisCorner
  • Data
    15 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-SALE 119, Day 1 & 2, Lot 3057
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Data
    24 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2413, Lot 5363
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Data
    31 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 34, Lot 511
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    27 stycznia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lot 57438Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lot 57438
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    17 stycznia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, Online Auction 23, Lot 1165
VL Nummus
  • Data
    9 grudnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lot 2630
Aurea Numismatika
  • Data
    1 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 159, Lot 1183
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Data
    11 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lot 577
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Data
    17 lipca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 67, Lot 1411
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    13 kwietnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - The Coinhouse Auctions , Live Auction nr 32, Lot 797
The Coinhouse Auctions
  • Data
    17 grudnia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 27, Lot 699
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    26 marca 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC
