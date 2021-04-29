Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 204, Lot 1173
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
    17 września 2025
Lot 1173 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 203, Lot 2101
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
    9 kwietnia 2025
Lot 2101 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 34, Lot 625
Numismatica Ferrarese
    26 grudnia 2024
Lot 625 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 25 Centesimi 1902 - Ni - RARA - Gigante 191 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Schulman b.v., Online Only Auction E-14, Lot 3054
Schulman b.v.
    22 października 2024
Lot 3054 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lot 435094
cgb.fr
    9 lipca 2024
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION, Auction 129, Lot 578
BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
    27 kwietnia 2024
Lot 578 Italien. Sammlungen, Lots. Kleinmünzen-Typensammlung von 42 Stück (enthalten 4x Silber), von 1861 bis 1985, dabei mehrere bessere Stücke, u.a. 25 Centesimi 1902 (Nickel, in gutem ss), 20 Cent. 1863 M u. 1894 KB, 50 Cent. 1863 T sowie 2 Lire 1939 und 5 L. 1929. . f. ss-f. stfr
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 1068Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 1068
Nomisma Spa
    1 kwietnia 2024
Lot 1068 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Grading/Status: BB
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Schulman b.v., Auction 378, Lot 280
Schulman b.v.
    28 marca 2024
Lot 280 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lot 2629
Aurea Numismatika
    1 października 2023
Lot 2629 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1902 R, KM.36, pěkná zachovalost, zbytky lesku_R! 1/1
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 135, Lot 312
WAG online Auktionen oHG
    11 grudnia 2022
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R. Pagani 827. Winzige Kratzer, vorzüglich - Stempelglanz .
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Solidus Numismatik, Auktion 108 (Live), Lot 518
Solidus Numismatik
    8 listopada 2022
Lot 518 Italien. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. (1900 - 1946). 25 Centesimi (Silber). 1902 R. Dritter Typ. 21 mm. 4,04 g. Pagani 827; Montenegro 273 (R). Kratzer auf Rs, sehr schön.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 80, Lot 2590
SINCONA AG
    25 października 2022
Lot 2590 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   25 Centesimi 1902 R, Roma. Dritter Typ / Terzo tipo. 3.93 g. Mont. 273 (R). Pagani 827. Fast FDC / About uncirculated. (~€ 85/USD 85) • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (22.5% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (22.5% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lot 71639Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lot 71639
Stack's Bowers
    2 czerwca 2022
Lot 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 146, Lot 1458
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
    24 maja 2022
Lot 1458 Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1902. fast vorzüglich, kl. Fleck. Krause/Mishler 36.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction May 2022 – Session 5, Lot 6843
Heritage Auctions Europe
    20 maja 2022
Lot 6843 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 25 Centesimi 1902-R (KM36, Gig.191/R) - Obv: Crowned eagle with Savoy shield on chest / Rev: Value above sprigs - VF.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2583
VL Nummus
    12 marca 2022
Lot 2583 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 Rome Ni. Montenegro 273. 4.15 g. Q.SPL.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 768
Nomisma Spa
    27 września 2021
Lot 768 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Sigillata SPL/FDC da Numismatica Subalpina SPL+.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 797
Numismatica Ferrarese
    11 czerwca 2021
Lot 797 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi "Valore" 1902 - Rara - Shipping only in Italy qSPL.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 517
Numismatica Ferrarese
    7 maja 2021
Lot 517 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 "Aquila Sabauda" - Gig. 191 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy SPL.
Włochy 25 centesimi 1902 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lot 907
Nomisma Spa
    29 kwietnia 2021
Lot 907 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI In slab PCGS MS64 cod. 344919.64/26565469 FDC.
