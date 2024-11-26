Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction 2025, Lot 714Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction 2025, Lot 714
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    14 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    2076 $
Lot 714 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lot 617Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lot 617
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    12 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    1730 $
Lot 617 Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 Roma av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo nel petto. In basso, la data, il segno di zecca e il valore. CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.44 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc62
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lot 616Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lot 616
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    12 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    3230 $
Lot 616 Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo nel petto. In basso, la data, il segno di zecca e il valore. CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc67
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1451
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    1730 $
Lot 1451 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 NGC MS 63 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - Rara - Cert. #8586305-004 (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 751Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 751
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    2884 $
Lot 751 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 749Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 749
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    2884 $
Lot 749 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR TOP POP, in slab PCGS MS 63 n° 39066415. Grading/Status: MS 63
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 39, Lot 1086
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    13 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1086 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Au .900 - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 26 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1905Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1905
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    5 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1905 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Sigillata FDC da Eupremio Montenegro Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 447Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 447
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    13 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 447 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 Roma av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo sul petto CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc68
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1433
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1433 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 NGC MS 61 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - gr. 6,45 - Rara - Cert. #8360302-008 (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 521
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    28 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 521 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.20 Lire 1903. Aquila.Testa a s. R/ Aquila sabauda coronata. Gig. 26. Molto rara. g. 6,44. Diam. mm. 21,00. Oro. Segni di contatto. SPL/q.FDC VIDEO
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Rhenumis, Auction 14, Lot 470
Rhenumis
  • Data
    14 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 470 Europa und Übersee Italien 20 Lire, Gold, 1903, Vittorio Emanuele III., Fb. 23, kl. Kr., kl. Rf., vz. Ausgeprägt zu 1800 Stk.
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 850Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 850
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    23 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 850 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 250
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    18 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 250 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 20 Lire 1903, RR Au 21 mm, 6,45 g, in Slab NGC MS62
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.4, Lot 558Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.4, Lot 558
San Martino
  • Data
    1 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 558 Regno D'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Lire "Aquila Sabauda", 1903, Au, gr (6,45), RR, Gigante 26, BB. Sigillato Bazzoni Angelo "BB" Grading/Status: BB
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34714Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34714
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    21 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 34714 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 20 Lire 1903-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM37.1, Fr-24. Mintage: 1,800. A fairly low-mintage gold emission featuring cascading cartwheel luster. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Mintage: 1,800
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 46 | Session 1-4, Lot 1377
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    28 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1377 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali piegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - Sigillata ("FDC") (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 46 | Session 1-4, Lot 1242
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    28 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1242 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - gr. 6,45 - Rara - q.FDC (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Asta 148, Lot 856
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Data
    26 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 856 Savoia. Vittorio Emanuele III re d’Italia, 1900-1946   Da 20 lire 1903, AV 6,45 g. Pagani 663. MIR 1125c. Friedberg 24. q.Fdc In slab NGC MS 63, certificato n. 6648431-020. Proveniente dalla collezione Giuseppe Ravanelli. §
