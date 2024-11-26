Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III
Nomisma Aste
- Data14 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza2076 $
Lot 714 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Data12 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza1730 $
Lot 617 Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 Roma av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo nel petto. In basso, la data, il segno di zecca e il valore. CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.44 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc62
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Data12 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza3230 $
Lot 616 Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo nel petto. In basso, la data, il segno di zecca e il valore. CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc67
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data4 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza1730 $
Lot 1451 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 NGC MS 63 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - Rara - Cert. #8586305-004 (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Nomisma Aste
- Data22 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza2884 $
Lot 751 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Aste
- Data22 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza2884 $
Lot 749 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR TOP POP, in slab PCGS MS 63 n° 39066415. Grading/Status: MS 63
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data13 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1086 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Au .900 - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 26 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Nomisma Spa
- Data5 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1905 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Sigillata FDC da Eupremio Montenegro Grading/Status: FDC
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Data13 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 447 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 20 lire 1903 Roma av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ aquila araldica spiegata e coronata con lo scudo sabaudo sul petto CNI 11. Pagani 663. Montenegro 45. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc68
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data5 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1433 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 NGC MS 61 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - gr. 6,45 - Rara - Cert. #8360302-008 (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Cambi Aste
- Data28 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 521 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.20 Lire 1903. Aquila.Testa a s. R/ Aquila sabauda coronata. Gig. 26. Molto rara. g. 6,44. Diam. mm. 21,00. Oro. Segni di contatto. SPL/q.FDC VIDEO
Rhenumis
- Data14 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 470 Europa und Übersee Italien 20 Lire, Gold, 1903, Vittorio Emanuele III., Fb. 23, kl. Kr., kl. Rf., vz. Ausgeprägt zu 1800 Stk.
Nomisma Aste
- Data23 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 850 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire 1903 - Nomisma 1074 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Aurora Numismatica
- Data18 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 250 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 20 Lire 1903, RR Au 21 mm, 6,45 g, in Slab NGC MS62
San Martino
- Data1 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 558 Regno D'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Lire "Aquila Sabauda", 1903, Au, gr (6,45), RR, Gigante 26, BB. Sigillato Bazzoni Angelo "BB" Grading/Status: BB
Heritage Auctions
- Data21 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Lot 34714 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 20 Lire 1903-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM37.1, Fr-24. Mintage: 1,800. A fairly low-mintage gold emission featuring cascading cartwheel luster. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Mintage: 1,800 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Data21 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Vittorio Emanuele III gold 20 Lire 1903-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM37.1, Fr-24. Mintage: 1,800. A fairly low-mintage gold emission featuring cascading cartwheel luster. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data28 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1377 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali piegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - Sigillata ("FDC") (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data28 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1242 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Lire Aquila Sabauda 1903 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila coronata ad ali spiegate con stemma sabaudo in petto - gr. 6,45 - Rara - q.FDC (Bol. n. R37) (Gig. n. 26) (Mont. n. 45) (Pag. n. 663)
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Data26 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 856 Savoia. Vittorio Emanuele III re d’Italia, 1900-1946 Da 20 lire 1903, AV 6,45 g. Pagani 663. MIR 1125c. Friedberg 24. q.Fdc In slab NGC MS 63, certificato n. 6648431-020. Proveniente dalla collezione Giuseppe Ravanelli. §