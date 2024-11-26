Włochy 20 lirów 1903 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 34714 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 20 Lire 1903-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM37.1, Fr-24. Mintage: 1,800. A fairly low-mintage gold emission featuring cascading cartwheel luster. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Mintage: 1,800 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.