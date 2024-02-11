Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II

Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1832Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1832
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    5 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1832 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 - Nomisma 868a AU RR Splendido esemplare con i fondi brillanti al D/ e praticamente a specchio al R/. Variante con 1 ribattuto su 1. Minima tacchetta al bordo al R/ e nel campo al D/ Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1128Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1128
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1128 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1131Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1131
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1131 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Lot 282
Via GmbH
  • Data
    7 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 282 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859/1861-1878, 20 Lire 1876 R, Rom. 6,44 g. Fr: 12. Prachtexemplar! Stempelfrisch
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lot 639
Hatria Numismatica
  • Data
    18 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lot 625
Hatria Numismatica
  • Data
    18 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 409, Lot 1731
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Data
    20 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1731 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Victor Emanuel II., 1859-1861-1878.   20 Lire 1870 R, Rom. 5,81 g Feingold. Fb. 12; Pagani 464; Schl. 26.RR Winz. Randfehler, fast vorzüglich
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    17 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24108Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24108
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    17 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24105Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24105
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    17 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    17 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Lot 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    16 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lot 733
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    14 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 733 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. q.SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lot 732
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    14 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 732 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. Segni di contatto sui bordi. q.SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Lot 283
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    12 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 283 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön - vorzüglich
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Lot 281
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    12 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 281 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863, Turin. K.M. 10.1, Friedberg 11, Pagani 459. GOLD. Vorzüglich
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 950Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 950
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 950 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lot 357
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    10 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 357 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Vorzüglich + .
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lot 356
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    10 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 356 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 20 lirów 1878 Wiktor Emanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 147, Lot 179
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Data
    11 lutego 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 179 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
Podobne
Więcej informacji